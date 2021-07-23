What Colors does the TCL 20 SE come in?

The TCL 20 SE is the company’s newest budget smartphone in the United States. The phone was originally announced back at CES in January this year, but it has just reached the country, with it being offered via Amazon. It features an HD+ LCD screen, Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a large 5,000mAh battery. If you’re planning to buy the TCL 20 SE, you may be wondering about the color options for this phone. TCL is selling the 20 SE in two exciting colors – Aurora Green and Nuit Black. Both of these colors are available in the US.

While the front of the phone has black bezels on both color options, the back of the TCL 20 SE comes with a glossy plastic that has dual nano photoetching. This photoetching reflects the light, giving the phone a shimmering effect.

TCL 20 SE Colors

Aurora Green The Aurora Green option of the TCL 20 SE has a dark green shade with a hint of blue. It looks like midnight green. While it may not entice everyone, there's very likely a crowd for it. View at Amazon

Nuit Black The Nuit Black option of the TCL 20 SE is more dark gray than black. This color option is likely to be preferred for many TCL 20 SE buyers. View at Amazon

TCL 20 SE Specifications

TCL 20 SE comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

On the camera front, there are four shooters on the back, including a 48MP main camera and 5MP wide-angle snapper. You also get a 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera, and dual-LED flash. Moreover, TCL has added a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

The TCL 20 SE runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box with TCL UI. The company hasn’t said anything about the future Android updates, including whether it’ll get Android 12 or not. It will however receive security updates till January 2023. So basically, around 18 months of security updates.

Among other specifications, there’s a rear fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and a single SIM card slot on the phone. It also houses a large 5,000mAh battery but there is no fast charging support in the US version.

There’s no 5G support. The 20 SE comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

This is all you need to know about the TCL 20 SE colors. Which TCL 20 SE variant are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. If you’re looking for a case and screen protector for the phone as well, we’ve selected the best TCL 20 SE cases as well as best screen protectors for the phone on the market right now.