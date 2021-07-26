TCL 20 SE Specifications: Processor, Display, Cameras, and everything else!

TCL launched three phones in the US market as a part of its new TCL 20 series — the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, and TCL 20 SE. While the TCL 20 Pro 5G is the best and most expensive phone out of the lot, the TCL 20 SE is on the other end of the price spectrum. It’s the most affordable phone in the TCL 20 series and is aimed at the entry-level segment. If you’re newly switching to a smartphone or want to get a basic phone for your kid to carry to school, the TCL 20S SE might be a decent pick.

While we have a detailed review of the device to help you decide whether you should buy one or not, here’s a quick recap of the TCL 20 SE specifications so you get a fair idea of what to expect.

Specification TCL 20 SE Dimensions & Weight 172.08 x 77.14 x 9.1mm

206g Display 6.82″ HD+ IPS LCD

20.5:9 Aspect Ratio

60Hz Refresh Rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4x Kryo 240 based on Cortex-A73 @ 1.6GHz 4x Kryo 240 based on Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 610 GPU RAM & Storage 4GB

128GB UFS 2.1 Storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

No fast charging Security Rear-mounted Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP, f/2.0, 79° FoV

48MP, f/2.0, 79° FoV Secondary: 5MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 115° FoV

5MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 115° FoV Tertiary: 2MP macro, f/2.4

2MP macro, f/2.4 Quarternary: 2MP depth, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 13MP Connectivity Bands (North America): GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS: 1/2/4/5/8 LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28/66

Wi-Fi b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0 Software Android 11 with TCL UI

The TCL 20 SE is the most affordable phone from the TCL 20 series and comes with entry-level specifications just as you would expect. The Snapdragon 460 is what you get at the heart of the phone which should be adequate given the price point the phone sells at. There’s a large 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display which should please people who consume a lot of content on the go. The size of the display is big but the resolution is HD+ so the overall experience takes a hit.

Just like all modern smartphones, the rear houses four cameras — a 48MP primary shooter accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and finally a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The front has a 13MP camera. Along with a large display, the battery on the TCL 20 SE is also big at 5,000mAh. When coupled with the 720p display, this would result in good battery life. There’s no fast charging, however.

TCL 20 SE The TCL 20 SE is a decent budget phone that has a large display and battery. If you watch a lot of content on your phone, it can be a good option.

You can consider getting the phone if you’re on a tight budget but there are other options as well that you can consider in this price range. If you’ve bought the phone, do check out Best Cases and Screen Protectors for the TCL 20 Pro 5G.