Which carriers can I use the TCL 20S on, in the USA?

TCL has launched its new mid-range smartphone — the TCL 20S — in the United States, on sale via Amazon. Featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, it’s a decent smartphone. So if you’re planning to buy the phone, you might be wondering about the TCL 20S carrier support. In this article, we’ll explain which carriers are supported by the new TCL phone in the US.

TCL 20S Review

TCL 20S Carrier Support

TCL says the 20S is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile 4G LTE networks in the US. The phone is also certified to work on the Verizon LTE network but you’ll have to make sure your Verizon account supports CDMA-less devices, as the TCL 20S doesn’t support CDMA networks. If you’re unclear on how to check the support for CDMA-less devices in your Verizon account, contact Verizon’s technical support.

In terms of data speeds, the TCL 20S supports 4G LTE Cat 11, meaning it’s capable of up to 600 Mbps download speed and up to 50 Mbps upload speed on compatible networks. Additionally, on 3G HSPA+ networks, the phone will offer up to 42 Mbps download speed and up to 5.76 Mbps upload speed.

TCL 20S also supports VoLTE on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon; however, VoWi-Fi will only work on T-Mobile right now. Moreover, the phone has only one SIM card slot.

TCL 20S supported bands in the US

If you’re on a carrier different from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, here are all the supported bands by the phone in the US. You can check these to figure out if the phone will work on your network or not.

GSM (2G): 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

850/900/1800/1900 MHz UMTS (3G): 1/2/4/5/8

1/2/4/5/8 LTE (4G): 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/ 38/40/41/66/71

TCL 20S specifications

Coming to the other specifications of the phone, the TCL 20S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Additionally, you’ll get a compatible fast charger in the box.

On the photography front, there’s a quad rear camera setup on the phone, featuring a 64MP main camera. You also get an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP selfie shooter on board as well.

TCL has also added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and USB Type-C port on the phone. It runs on Android 11 with TCL UI.

TCL 20S The TCL 20S features a 6.67 inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and Android 11. View at Amazon

If you’re planning to buy the 20S, don’t forget to check our guides on the best TCL 20S cases and the best screen protectors to safeguard your phone.