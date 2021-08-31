What Colors does the TCL 20S come in?

TCL added three new smartphones to its portfolio in the US in June. One of these new phones is the TCL 20S, a lower mid-range Android phone with an enticing design and a decent set of specifications. If you’re planning to buy the TCL 20S, you may be wondering about the color options available for the phone. TCL offers the 20S in two colors – Milky Way Gray and North Star Blue. The Milky Way Gray color variant is also referred to as Milky Way Black in some of the company’s marketing material. Both of the color options come with the same set of specifications, and are available in the US.

TCL 20S colors

The TCL 20S sports a glass front, black bezels, glossy sides, and a frosted matte back. The only places where you’re going to see different colors on the two color variants are the back panel and the sides. Rest of the phone is going to look pretty much the same in both the Milky Way Gray and the North Star Blue variants.

Milky Way Gray The Milky Way Gray variant of the TCL 20S will be preferred by the people who like an understated look. Thanks to the presence of the micron-sized prismatic crystals, the back of the phone will still sparkle, but the overall look of the variant will be more subtle than the North Star Blue. View at Amazon

North Star Blue The North Star Blue color of the TCL 20S makes more sense if you want a little color on your phone. It looks refreshing and nice. Even if you put the phone in the bundled clear case, it is still going to stand out. View at Amazon

As mentioned earlier, the 20S is a lower mid-range smartphone. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, you’ll get a 5,000mAh battery with the support for 18W fast charging.

In other specifications, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64MP main camera. An 8MP wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor are also present on the 20S.

Moreover, you’ll get Android 11 with TCL UI, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a microSD card slot, and the usual set of connectivity options. There is no 5G support on the 20S.

This is all you need to know about the TCL 20S color options. Which of the two colors are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section.