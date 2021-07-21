TCL 20S Specifications: Display, Cameras, Processor, and everything else!

TCL is a pretty well-known brand in the US that sells mainly affordable and mid-range smartphones. The recently launched TCL 20 series can appeal to consumers looking to get a decent smartphone without spending too much money. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a solid contender for a good and reliable mid-range smartphone while the 20S and 20 SE are lower-end phones with slightly underpowered hardware. If you’re looking to get yourself a lower mid-range smartphone, we have a detailed review of the TCL 20S to help you decide whether you should get one or not. If you want to get a brief idea of the internals of the phone, here are the specifications.

Specification TCL 20S Dimensions & Weight 166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm

199g Display 6.67-inch AMOLED

Full HD+ Resolution

20:9 Aspect Ratio

60Hz Refresh Rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665: Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz) 11nm Manufacturing Node

Adreno 610 GPU RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

128GB Internal Storage

MicroSD Card support Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

18W Fast Charging

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Security Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 64MP

: 64MP Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide

: 8MP ultra-wide Tertiary : 2MP macro

: 2MP macro Quaternary: 2MP depth Front Camera(s) 16MP Connectivity Bands (North America): GSM:850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS:1/2/4/5/8 LTE:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/

20/25/26/28/29/38/40/

41/66/71

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0 Software Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2

As you can probably decipher from the specs, the TCL 20S has modest specifications. There’s nothing unique about the phone or nothing that stands out from other phones in the market. For starters, the SoC – Snapdragon 665 – isn’t as powerful as you would expect from a phone at this price. It’s quite old and may struggle to handle even light to medium tasks. If you play games on your phone or multitask a lot, this isn’t the best option for you.

The display, however, is a plus point of the TCL 20S. It has a Full HD+ AMOLED display which is a bonus if you watch a lot of content on your phone. Even the camera setup seems pretty decent – you get a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and two sensors that you would probably never use – for macro and for depth. Battery life too would be good on this phone thanks to the 5000mAh battery onboard. The TCL 20S doesn’t offer the best specifications but can be a decent option if content consumption and endurance are your priority.

