TCL 20S vs Moto G Stylus (2021): Which phone should you buy?

While the mid-range smartphone segment is quite successful internationally, thanks to Chinese smartphone makers, it’s typically slim pickings in the US. TCL is now trying to increase the number of available options in the segment with its new 20 series. The TCL 20S is one of the phones in the lineup, and it’s a pretty decent option for your next smartphone.

However, if you’re confused between the TCL 20S and the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021), we can help. In this article, we’ll pit the TCL 20S vs the Moto G Stylus to see how the two Android phones stack up against each other.

TCL 20S vs Moto G Stylus: Specifications

Specifications TCL 20S Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) Dimensions and Weight 166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm

199g 169.8 x 77.9 x 9 mm

206.5g Display 6.67-inch LCD

Full HD+

20:9 aspect ratio

Hole-punch design

60Hz refresh rate 6.8-inch LCD

Full HD+

20:9 aspect ratio

Hole-punch design

60Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665: 4x Kryo 260 based on Cortex-A73 @ 2GHz 4x Kryo 260 based on Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz 11nm

Adreno 610 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 4x Kryo 460 based on Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz 4x Kryo 460 based on Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz 11nm

Adreno 612 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support 4GB

128GB

MicroSD card support Rear Camera Primary : 64MP

: 64MP Secondary : 8MP, ultra-wide

: 8MP, ultra-wide Tertiary : 2MP, macro

: 2MP, macro Quaternary: 2MP, depth Primary: 48MP, f/1.7

48MP, f/1.7 Secondary: 8MP, wide-angle, f/2.2

8MP, wide-angle, f/2.2 Tertiary: 2MP, macro, f/2.2

2MP, macro, f/2.2 Quaternary: 2MP, depth Front Camera 16MP fixed focus 16MP fixed focus Battery 5,000mAh

Up to 18W fast charging 4,000mAh

Up to 10W fast charging Connectivity Bands (North America): GSM:850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS:1/2/4/5/8 LTE:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/ 20/25/26/28/29/38/40/ 41/66/71

NFC

WiFi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C Bands (North America): GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz CDMA BC0/1/10 UMTS: 1/2/4/5/8 LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20 /25/26/29/38/40/41/66/71

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 with TCL UI Android 10 with My UX

Design and Display

Both the TCL 20S and the Moto G Stylus have fairly different designs. While the TCL phone has gone with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, Motorola has opted to put the hole-punch cutout on the top-left of the screen. On the back, you’ll find a vertical camera module and matte finish on the 20S, whereas the Moto G Stylus features a rectangular camera module and glossy finish. Both phones have a plastic back panel.

In terms of the display, the TCL 20S packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD screen, and Motorola has gone with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD screen. Apart from the minor size difference, the displays on the two phones are pretty similar.

Overall, on the design and the display fronts, unless you dislike the glossy finish on the Motorola phone or the matte finish on the TCL phone, you can pick either of the phones, and it won’t make much difference.

TCL 20S vs Moto G Stylus: SoC, RAM, and Storage

Things get slightly interesting on the SoC front as the Moto G Stylus (2021) is powered by a newer Snapdragon 678 (S678) SoC that’s a follow-up to the Snapdragon 675. You’ll get two Kryo 460 (Cortex-A76) cores and six Kryo 460 (Cortex-A55) cores. The TCL phone uses Snapdragon 665 (S665) SoC that includes four Kryo 260 (Cortex-A73) cores and four Kryo 260 (Cortex-A53) cores. The Adreno 612 GPU in the S678 is also newer than the Adreno 610 GPU in the S665. Additionally, you’ll get 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot on both smartphones.

If the day-to-day performance of the phone is going to be important for you, the Motorola phone is likely to provide a slightly better experience than the TCL phone.

Cameras

On the imaging front, both the TCL 20S and the Moto G Stylus are pretty much on the same level, barring the higher resolution main camera on the TCL phone. But it’s common knowledge by now that the higher megapixel count doesn’t matter. You’ll get a 64MP primary shooter on the TCL 20S, alongside an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Moto G Stylus packs a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The two phones also feature 16MP selfie cameras.

Overall, if the cameras are your priority, you can pick either of the two phones, and you’ll get a similar level of performance.

Battery and Connectivity

In terms of the battery, the TCL 20S is a clear winner, thanks to its 5,000mAh battery. In comparison, the Motorola phone only packs a 4,000mAh battery. The TCL phone also supports 18W fast charging, whereas, on the Moto G Stylus, you’ll only get 10W charging support, which is pretty basic these days.

Coming to the connectivity options, both smartphones lack 5G support. But you’ll get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C on the two phones. Moreover, the TCL 20S also includes NFC support, which is missing from the Motorola phone.

TCL 20S vs Moto G Stylus: OS and Android Updates

The TCL 20S also shines on the software front as the phone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box, whereas the Moto G Stylus comes with Android 10. You’ll get the TCL UI and My UX in terms of the manufacturer skins on the 20S and the Moto G Stylus, respectively.

On the updates front, the TCL Canada website suggests the TCL 20S will get the Android 12 update, and security updates till April 2024. The Moto G Stylus, on the other hand, will get the Android 11 update, and the security updates till 2023.

Pricing and Colors

The TCL 20S is priced at $250 for its lone storage variant; however, it’s sold in two colors — Milky Way Gray and North Star Blue. The Moto G Stylus, on the other hand, carries a price tag of $300. It’s also sold in two colors — Aurora White and Aurora Black.

Conclusion

It’s become clear by now that TCL 20S has got a number of things going for it in comparison to the Moto G Stylus. But there’s one thing we haven’t talked about until now — the stylus. The Motorola phone comes with a stylus you can use to do a lot of stuff. So if you’re looking for a phone with a stylus, the contest between these two phones is pretty one-sided.

However, if you want a regular phone and the stylus isn’t a consideration, the 20S will get you a bigger battery, newer software, and a lower price tag, whereas the Moto G Stylus includes a slightly better SoC. You can pick one based on your preference.

