TCL 30 and 30 Plus renders leaked, revealing 50MP camera and not much else

TCL is perhaps best known for its TVs and displays, but the company also sells a decent amount of smartphones — not enough to beat out Samsung, Apple, or even Vivo in global marketshare, but still more phones than I have personally manufactured. The TCL 30XE and 30V were revealed earlier this month during CES 2022, and now the two main entries in the TCL 30 lineup have been leaked.

Evan Blass, also known as Evleaks, shared render images of the upcoming TCL 30 and 30 Plus on his (currently locked) Twitter account. The phones appear to have an almost identical design, with the same side-mounted fingerprint sensor, three cameras, camera notch, and tall display. The TCL 30 is shown off in a blue color, while the 30 Plus is black — it’s not clear right now if other color options will be available.

Unfortunately, Blass didn’t include any details about the phones beyond the two images, and there isn’t much (reputable) information available elsewhere. Compared to the TCL 30V and 30XE, the fingerprint sensor is on the side instead of the rear, and the camera array has a slightly different design. “50 MP AI Camera” is inscribed below the primary lens on both devices, which might match the 50 MP camera on the TCL 30V.

The TCL 30XE has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 6.52-inch 720p 90Hz screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (with microSD card expansion), a 4,500mAh battery, three rear cameras (13MP main + 2MP depth + 2MP macro), an 8MP front camera, USB Type-C and headphone ports, 5G support, and Android 11. The Verizon-exclusive TCL 30V is also a budget device, but seems to be better in most respects — it has a Snapdragon 480 chipset, a 6.67-inch 1080p 60Hz display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage with microSD support, a 4,500mAh battery, three rear cameras (50MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2mP macro), and USB Type-C and headphone ports.

There probably won’t be much excitement for these phones, particularly with how mediocre the TCL 20 series was, but maybe TCL will surprise us all. But probably not.