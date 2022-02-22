TCL 30 XE 5G coming to T-Mobile and Metro for under $200

TCL might not be the most popular smartphone maker around, but the company has had moderate success in the budget market for a few years now. The TCL 30 XE and TCL 30 V were both revealed earlier this year at CES 2022, and about a month after the TCL 30 V showed up at Verizon, the other phone is finally arriving in the United States.

The TCL 30 XE is yet another budget 5G smartphone, in roughly the same category as the Samsung Galaxy A32 (which will soon be replaced by the Galaxy A33) and OnePlus Nord N200. It seems like a decent phone on paper, with a large 6.52-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and 4GB RAM. There’s even a headphone jack — take that, Galaxy S22 Ulta.

Specification TCL 30 XE 5G Build “Shadow Black” plastic Dimensions & Weight 6.46 x 2.95 x 0.335 inches

164.3 x 75 x 9.1 mm

195g Display 6.52-inch 1600 x 720

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

microSD card slot (up to 512GB cards) Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

18W wired charging Security Rear fingerprint sensor Rear Cameras 13MP main camera

2MP depth sensor

2MP macro camera Front Camera 8MP camera Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio 1W speaker Connectivity LTE and 5G support

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB 2.0 Type-C Software Android 11 Other Features VoLTE

VoWiFi

18W charger included in box

However, ongoing software support is still an open question. The TCL 30 XE 5G ships with Android 11 out of the box, and TCL did not say if (or when) the phone would receive Android 12. Verizon also still sells the older TCL 10 5G UW, which shipped with Android 10 in 2020 and never received Android 11. It’s also not clear if this phone supports Verizon’s new C-Band 5G network, which is starting to roll out nation-wide and significantly improves speeds in some locations — we’ve reached out to TCL for confirmation.

The TCL 30 XE 5G will be available in the United States starting February 25. It will be priced at $198.00 on T-Mobile, and $199.99 at Metro by T-Mobile.