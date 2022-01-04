The new TCL 30XE and TCL 30V offer 5G support at an affordable price

With 5G adoption in the US steadily on the rise, TCL is betting big on affordable 5G capable phones. The Chinese OEM today unveiled two new Android smartphones — the TCL 30XE and the TCL 30V — that offer 5G capabilities at a relatively affordable price. If you’re in the market for a new 5G phone, here’s everything you need to know about TCL’s latest affordable offerings.

TCL 30XE and TCL 30V: Specifications

Specification TCL 30XE 5G TCL 30V 5G Dimensions & Weight 164.08 x 74.93 x 8.5mm

6.88 oz 165.86 x 75.94 x 9.1mm

7.07 oz Display 6.52-inch HD+ V-notch display

1600 x 720p

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

DragonTrail 3 6.67-inch FHD+ hole-punch display

2400 x 1080p

60Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 3 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

64GB storage

MicroSD card support (up to 512GB) 4GB RAM

128GB storage

MicroSD card support (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

9V2A charger included 4,500mAh

18W fast charger included Security Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 13MP

Depth: 2MP

Macro: 2MP Primary:50MP

Ultra-wide: 5MP

Macro: 2MP Front Camera(s) 8MP 16MP Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB 3.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Bottom firing speaker Dual speaker Connectivity 5G Supported bands: n25, n41, n66, n71, n77

4G LTE

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 5G Supported bands: Sub6: n2, n5, n48, n66, n77 mmWave: n261, n260 4G LTE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.1

Software Android 11 Android 11

As you can probably tell from looking at the spec sheet, the new TCL 30 series devices are geared towards users who just want a basic 5G capable phone. The TCL 30XE packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display which has a teardrop style notch at the top for the selfie camera, 90Hz refresh rate support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

In the camera department, the TCL 30XE offers a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera on the back, along with an 8MP selfie shooter. As far as connectivity is concerned, the device obviously offers 5G support, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. Other connectivity features include a USB Type-C port (USB 2.0) and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs Android 11 out of the box.

The TCL 30V, on the other hand, packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 SoC, 4GB RA, 128GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. It has a higher resolution 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and 60Hz refresh rate support, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The cameras on the TCL 30V are also a bit better than the ones found on the TCL 30XE. It has a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back, along with a 16MP selfie camera over on the front. Unlike the TCL 30XE, the TCL 30V offers both sub-6 and mmWave 5G support, 802.11 ab/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. In addition, the phone features a USB 3.0 Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It too runs Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

TCL has not shared the pricing and availability details for the new TCL 30XE and TCL 30V at the moment. But, based on the given specifications, we expect TCL to launch the devices at an affordable price point. We’ll update this post with all relevant details as soon as they’re revealed.