TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD TV $150 $199 Save $49 TCL’s 3 Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV features a great LED display with FHD resolution at 60Hz, a customizable home screen, a vast selection of apps in Roku’s library, and a great selection of free entertainment with more than 250 live channels, and more. $150 at Amazon

One of the best sales events of the year is live, and it comes with tons of outstanding offers. However, there’s one that stands out from the bunch, as getting a new 40-inch smart TV has never been so easy and affordable. Just check out the latest Prime Day discount applied to TCL’s 40-inch 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV, which now sells for just $150.

TCL’s 3-Series FHD smart TV is getting in on some of the interesting Prime Day TV savings, as you can currently get a new 40-inch model for just $150. This model normally goes for $199, which means you get to score $49 in instant savings, surpassing any previous discount, as we’ve seen it drop to $180 every once in a while. Either way, you would get a new smart TV with enough power to enjoy your favorite shows, sports, and anything you want, and it’s a great option for anyone looking to get a new smart TV in a small room or a new TV for the kids.

Why Should you buy the TCL 3-Series Full HD Smart Roku TV?

Because it’s convenient and very affordable, it’s one of the best options for anyone on a tight budget, and TCL continues to deliver great smart TVs with enhanced clarity and detail. This particular model comes with 60Hz refresh rates, which won’t be the best option for serious gamers. Still, you won’t have any issues if you’re trying to enjoy games on the Nintendo Switch or any other classics on other gaming platforms.

You also get a simple, customizable home screen, a vast selection of apps in Roku’s library, and a great selection of free entertainment with more than 250 live channels, award-winning Roku originals, and more. You also get support from the best digital assistants around, so you can ask Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to launch your favorite streaming apps, find movie titles, launch or change channels, and more.