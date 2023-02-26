Back in January, TCL made a slash at CES 2023, debuting its 40 series smartphones, along with new tablets, and even its first AR eyewear device. A month later, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company is adding to its 40 series handsets with the debut of the TCL 40 XL, TCL 40 XE 5G, and TCL 40 X 5G. While both offer a lot of features, the significant part about these handsets is that they aren't going to break the bank.

The TCL 40 XL will be priced at $149, while the TCL 40 XE 5G will come in at $169, and the TCL 40 X 5G will be priced at $199. Of course, these are prices before any type of carrier incentives, which could bring the phones prices down even further. Unfortunately, TCL was unable to share details about what kind of wireless carrier partners it would have, but we'll be sure to add that information when it becomes available.

As far as internals, the TCL 40 XL will feature a MediaTek G37 octa-core processor that will be paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If that amound of storage doesn't sound like enough, the device will also have a microSD slot, making it easy to increase your storage, with support for up to 512GB. The handset will also have a large 6.75-inch HD+ display, immersive speakers and large battery coming in at 5,000mAh. When it comes to the rear camera, you're getting a triple camera set, with the main shooter being a 50MP unit that paired with a 2MP telephoto and 2MP depth sensor.

When it comes to the TCL 40 XE 5G, it will have a relatively large 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. The handset will be running a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Again, this smartphone will also have the ability to expand its storage using a microSD card. The rear camera will pack a triple camera array, making use of a main 13MP shooter. Furthermore, the handset will also have a 5,000mAh battery and a side mounted fingerprint reader.

As far as the TCL 40 X 5G, you're getting pretty much the same internals as the TCL 40 XE 5G but a better camera, with a 50MP camera. While they might not be the most impressive handsets in the world, for under $200, the these devices deliver quite a bit of bang for buck. As to when they'll arrive at store shelves, the TCL 40 XL will be made available in May, while the other two handsets will arrive in June. Of course, TCL has not shared the complete details when it comes to partner agreements, but you can bet we'll give you an update when these make a proper retail launch.

In addition to its latest 40 series handsets, the firm is also adding two new Android tablets to its lineup with the TCL NXTPAPER 11 and TAB 11. The TAB 11 features a beautiful 11-inch 2K display with a 5:3 aspect ratio, perfect for watching movies and also packs plenty of power with its processor, 4GB, and 128 GB of internal storage. Furthermore, you can expect to great battery life thanks to its 8,000mAh battery. In addition you'll get two different configurations, with a Wi-Fi model and LTE version. When it comes to pricing, we're looking at starting price of $179 for the Wi-Fi model which will be available in May, with the LTE variant coming in at $209.

As far as the TCL NXTPAPER 11, the tablet will feature the company's latest NXTPAPER 2.0 technology that's brighter and more crisp than the previous iteration, but will also offer viewing comfort, so it's still going to be easy on the eyes. Plus, with its anti-glare properties, users will be able to utilize the NXTPAPER 11 in brighter environments without issue. As far as specifications, you're getting a beautiful 2K display, a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, support for a stylus, and an 8,000mAh battery. When it comes to pricing, the tablet will be available starting in May for $249. While it will initially launch in Europe, TCL did state that it would arrive to other regions at a later date.