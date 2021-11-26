Looking for an affordable 55-inch TV? This one from TCL can be had for just $379!

TCL has been making some really good TVs, especially in the budget segment. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on TVs from bigger brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, you will be perfectly happy with a TV from TCL for a fraction of the price. This 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a good example of that. The TV normally retails for $599 but is down to just $379 thanks to Black Friday sales. If you’re looking for a large-sized TV that doesn’t break the bank and offers good picture quality, you can surely pick this one up and you won’t be disappointed.

TCL 55-inch 4K TV This TV from TCL is a great pick for anyone who wants a large 4K TV on a budget with good picture quality. View at Amazon

For starters, this is a 4K TV which is good given that the display size is quite large at 55-inches. The refresh rate of the panel is 60Hz so while content like TV shows, movies, and YouTube videos will look just fine, the TV isn’t really meant for gaming. You can, of course, plug your PC or a gaming console into this TV but your frame rates will be limited to just 60Hz. It is a Smart TV though that comes integrated with Roku. You also get support for Google Assistant and Alexa for voice controls. There’s support for HDR too.

Just like you would expect from any Smart TV, this product from TCL has all the services you would generally use including streaming apps like Netflix, Spotify, Prime Video, etc. You get a series of ports on this TV including four HDMI ports, a LAN port, a USB port, a headphone jack, and an optical out port. The bezels around the panel are also quite slim considering the price. The remote that comes with the TV is quite basic though, something that we’ve come to expect from most low-cost TVs in the market.

A TV is a long-term investment so if you’re looking for one that’s reliable without spending too much money, you can surely pick this one up from TCL. You can also check out some of the best smartphone and accessory deals for Black Friday along with the best PC and gaming deals.