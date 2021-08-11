TCL’s new smart TVs come with Google TV instead of Roku TV

TCL has launched updated models of its popular 6-series and 5-series 4K TVs. The most notable change in the new series is that all TVs come with Google TV instead of Roku OS, which is what the previous 6-series and 5-series TVs came with.

TCL 6-series and 5-series 4K TVs: Specifications

Specifications TCL 6-series 4K TCL 5-series 4K Display Size: 55-inch, 65-inch

Mini-LED QLED

4K (2160p)

120Hz refresh rate

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG Size: 50-inch/55-inch/65-inch/75-inc

QLED

4K (2160p)

60Hz refresh rate

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG Audio 15W + 15W

Dolby Digital Plus, DTS, PCM

Dolby Atmos decode and passthrough 8W + 8W

Dolby Digital Plus, DTS, PCM

Dolby Atmos decode and passthrough I/O 4x HDMI ports: 2x HDMI 2.1 (1x port with eARC) 2x HDMI 2.0

1x Ethernet port

2x USB 2.0 ports

Audio output headphones

RF input

AV input 3x HDMI ports (1 with eARC)

1x Ethernet port

1x USB 2.0 port

Audio output headphones

RF input

AV input Software Google TV

Google Assistant integration Google TV

Google Assistant integration

As far as hardware is concerned, the Google TV-powered 6-series and 5-series TVs are pretty much identical to the Roku models. However, there are a couple of upgrades on the newer models. For example, the 6-series models can now handle 4K at 120Hz, a step up from the Roku models, which top out at 1440p at 144Hz. Another upgrade is that out of four HDMI ports on the 6-series, two are full-spec HDMI 2.1 ports — none of the Roku models have an HDMI 2.1 port.

Furthermore, the 6-series and 5-series models with Google TV also support HDR10+ on top of HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. Finally, the updated 5-series TVs can now decode and pass through Dolby Atmos Dolby sound, unlike their Roku counterparts.

Although TCL has offered Android TV software on budget-friendly 3-series and 4-series lineups for some time now, this is the first time the company is bringing Google’s TV interface to its higher-end models. For starters, Google TV is the new interface that runs on top of Android TV. It debuted on the new Chromecast and has made its way to a handful of Sony Bravia 4K TVs.

TCL told The Verge that it’s not leaving or moving away from Roku OS. Rather it describes the new Google TV models as an attempt to diversify its product portfolio and give users more options and flexibility. The company also confirmed that the Roku OS models would remain on sale.

TCL’s new Google TV-powered 6-series and 5-series 4K TVs are already on pre-order in the US. The TCL 6-series 4K comes in two models: 65-inch ($1,299) and 55-inch ($999). TCL says a 75-inch model will arrive later. Meanwhile, the TCL 5-series 4K lineup has four models: 50-inch ($599), 55-inch ($649), 65-inch ($899) and 75-inch ($1,299).