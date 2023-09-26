TCL Q7 QLED TV 65-inch model $700 $1000 Save $300 TCL's Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV is an excellent choice with plenty of features at a newly discounted price. For a limited time, you can score this 65-inch TV for $300 off, bringing it down to just $700. $700 at Amazon

There are a lot of great TV options out on the market, and if you've been thinking about purchasing one, the TCL Q7 QLED might be for you. For the most part, this is a really solid package and while it normally costs $1000, right now, you can grab this model for $300 off, coming in at just $700 for a limited time.

The TV utilizes QLED technology to provide vibrant colors and can even crank up to 1000 nits of brightness with its HighBright PRO Direct LED Backlight. When it comes to contrast, you're also going to get some deep blacks thanks to TCL's Full Array PRO Local Dimming feature that controls up to 200+ local dimming zones.

If all of that wasn't enough, the TV natively runs at 120Hz, but can crank up to 240Hz VRR if you're looking to get some gaming in. The TV also offers support for AMD's Freesync Premium Pro if you're connecting to a compatible gaming system or PC. What really puts this TV over the top is that it's ​​​​​​powered by Google TV for all of its smart features, providing a robust menu system with access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

Of course, you're not just getting impressive video with this TV, but you'll also get excellent audio features as well, like support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X. For the most part, this is a really great TV and at its current price, it's an absolute steal. So be sure to grab it while you can.