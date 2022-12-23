TCL 70-inch Smart TV $400 $500 Save $100 $400 at Best Buy

If you're shopping for a TV, you'll know that there are plenty of options out there. While some of the best TV models can get quite expensive, there are also plenty of equally good options out there that can easily fit any budget. If you've been looking for a massive LED smart TV with support for HDR, the TCL 4-Series might just be for you, especially now that its on sale for a very good price.

The 4-Series by TCL is one its more affordable TVs in its lineup and offers a lot of bang for buck. The smart TV currently on sale features a massive 70-inch LED display and supports all of your favorite streaming services thanks to Android TV and the built-in Google Chromecast. While its retail price normally sits at $500, the TV has received a special discount for an extremely limited amount of time. During the sale period, which lasts just one day, the TV will be discounted to $400, making it an incredible deal for someone that wants a large TV.

Perhaps the strongest part of this TV is its software, which is supported by Google with Android TV and Chromecast. With Android TV you'll have access to thousands of apps from the Play Store, not to mention some of the best streaming apps available like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more. You can even download your favorite games from the Play Store as well. With Chromecast, you'll be able to easily stream content from your phone or tablet.

The TV also comes with a remote that can accept voice commands, and you can even tap into more power using Google Assistant. For those that aren't really into streaming media, the TV also has a built-in digital tuner that will give you access to tons of free channels. So if this sounds like the right TV for you, be sure to pick one up while you can. Although you won't be able to get it delivered in time for Christmas, you can purchase it online and head into you local store to pick it up same day.