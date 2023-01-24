TCL 75-inch HDR QLED Roku Smart TV $700 $1100 Save $400 $700 at Best Buy

If you've been looking for a bigger TV set for your home but a massive 98-inch QLED 4K Smart TV is just too big, then you might want to consider this TCL 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV that is now discounted to just $700 for a limited time.

The TCL 5 series sits right in the middle of the company's TV lineup, offering excellent picture quality but also packed with features. This 75-inch model has a beautiful display thanks to its quantum dot technology that can provide better color accuracy, increased brightness, and a wider color volume. Furthermore, the TV has 40 Contrast Control Zones that allow the TV to provide deep contrast when needed in movies and games.

In addition, TCL's AiPQ Engine intelligently adjusts colors and contrast for enhanced clarity and the TV has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. If all of that wasn't enough, the TV packs a dedicated game mode that automatically adjusts the TV's settings to offer the lowest latency and smoothest picture. It also has support for AMD FreeSync Technology that will eliminate stuttering and tearing in games when enabled.

When it comes to entertainment, you'll have plenty of options since Roku TV is built into the TV. That means you can access all your favorite video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Furthermore, Roku also offers access to over 300 live-streaming channels for free. As far as the remote, you get a simple layout that's easy to use, and if you aren't comfortable using physical buttons, you can always rely on voice assistant support from Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa.

As mentioned before, this TV is on sale for a limited time and can be purchased using the link above. The deal will be available only for a limited time, so if you're interested in purchasing one, better make it quick, before it's gone.