This is the TV you want if you're looking to go big but don't want to spend a lot of money in the process. TCL is known for its large TVs that are also affordable, and this 85-inch model of its Q7 series has just dropped to a new low price that now sits at $854. This is the best price we've seen on this model, which delivers when it comes to image quality and features.

What's great about the TCL 85-inch Q7 series TV?

You get excellent image quality with this TV thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED panel. Furthermore, you get excellent color reproduction and fantastic black levels with support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The performance is also here as well, with a 120Hz refresh rate that's great for gaming and other face-paced media.

And since this TV runs Google TV, you're going to get access to a fluid menu system, while also gaining access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and more. You even get access to live-streaming channels that can take the place of your antenna or cable subscription. It even comes with a backlit remote that can also handle voice commands when needed.

For the most part, this TV really does offer quite a bit for its price. And with its recent discount, it becomes a no-brainer if you're looking to bring the theater experience home. So get this TV while you still can because this deal won't be around for long.