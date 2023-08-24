TCL 98" Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV $4000 $6000 Save $2000 A massive QLED TV with fantastic colors and impressive audio, is now being discounted by $2000 for a limited time. $4000 at Amazon $4000 at Best Buy

Although projectors are nice when you want a massive sprawling screen in your home or office, it doesn't quite match the image quality provided by a TV. With that said, if you've looked around for a larger TV, you probably know how difficult it can be to find a model over 75 inches that's actually priced reasonably. Luckily, we've managed to find a great deal on TCL's impressive 98-inch QLED 4K TV that's now currently on sale, with both Best Buy and Amazon knocking $2,000 off its original retail price for a limited time.

What's great about TCL's 98-inch QLED 4K TV?

TCL's 98-inch TV not only looks good on the outside with its sleek and refined design, it also packs a lot of features, and excellent image and audio quality too. As mentioned before, the TV supports 4K resolution and also has QLED technology that gives it more vibrant colors and deeper black levels. In addition, you can expect a refined visual experience thanks to support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

Of course, the TV supports the latest streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more — providing access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The TV also has Chromecast built-in, making it easy to stream media from your iPhone or Android smartphone. And since it has support for Wi-Fi 6, you'll be able to stream content to the TV at incredible speeds.

Why buy TCL's 98-inch QLED 4K TV?

If you're looking for a giant TV, there really isn't going to be a better option than what TCL is bringing to the table. Not only do you get a massive display, you're also going to get a quality screen, great sound, and a lot of software features that will improve the experience. of course, you can always check out some of the best TVs on the market right now, but you probably won't be able to find one that's of this quality and size for the same great price.