TCL 98" Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV $5000 $8500 Save $3500 A massive 98-inch QLED HDR Smart TV by TCL that has all the bells and whistles you'd want from a high-end TV. $5000 at Best Buy $5000 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a massive TV that has all the bells and whistles, the TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection might be just the one for you. The QLED TV is currently on sale, knocking $3,500 off its retail price for a limited time.

When it comes to the specifications, you're going to get a massive 98-inch screen with QLED technology that offers rich colors and deep blacks. The TV features "Contrast Control Zone" technology that allows the contrast to be fine-tuned through 192 zones. Furthermore, the TV is powered by TCL's AiPQ Engine that provides optimizations for color, contrast, and sharpness. Since this is a top of the line set, you can expect support for HDR with Dolby Vision, along with a gaming mode that is optimized for fast response times.

The TV also offers support for Google TV, giving you easy access to all your favorite streaming apps, and it can even give you personalized recommendations. In addition, you'll have voice controls and access to a virtual remote through your smartphone or tablet. When it comes to ports, the TV offers four HDMI ports, two USB-A, an Ethernet jack, RF connector, SPDIF optical for audio, and composite. In addition, it has a digital tuner built-in and also Wi-Fi 6.

For the most part, this TV is an impressive piece of equipment and its recent $3,500 discount makes it even better. While the discount might be steep, the price still won't be cheap, coming in at $5,000. The TV can be purchased from Best Buy and Amazon for a limited time. If you're not looking for something quite so large, you can also check out some of the best TV options out right now.