If you've been thinking about taking your home theater setup to the next level, you're going to want to check out this fantastic deal on TCL's monster 98-inch 4K TV. While its sheer size is something to marvel at, this TV also delivers when it comes to performance and features. Although this TV has a normal retail price that sits at $4999.99, it's now been discounted by a massive 60%, dropping the price to just $1998. If that wasn't enough, Best Buy is offering free delivery, setup and mounting for a limited time.

What's great about TCL's 98-inch Class S5 4K TV?

We've already highlighted it, but we can't stress this enough — this TV is absolutely massive when it comes to size, coming in at a ridiculous 98-inches. Now, if you're looking to bring the home theater experience to your living room, this is going to be it. TCL's Class S5 4K TV delivers excellent colors and brightness thanks to its LED panel and support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Simply put, you're going to get a pleasant viewing experience.

In addition to the above, the TV also features a refresh rate of 120Hz, which can really smooth out video when needed, which is important if you like to watch fast action sports or enjoy playing games. The TV can take things even further with support for AMD's Freesync Premium Pro that will minimize graphical tearing, and there's also enhanced smoothing with VRR up to 240Hz. While video is a big part of the experience, the TV also provides immersive audio as well, with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

TCL TVs are also backed by excellent software with Google TV, which provides a fluid and sleek menu system that delivers easy access to streaming services and apps. You can also call on Google Assistant to have you carry out commands just by using your voice, which can be convenient when you or someone else has their hands full. This is just one of those TVs that really delivers something different. If you're looking to get an expansive experience, you can't go wrong with TCL's 98-inch Class S5 4K TV.

Why buy TCL's 98-inch Class S5 4K TV?

This is going to be one of the largest TVs on the market right now. It's also one of the most affordable thanks to this new discount that knocks 60% off. While you can purchase it from Amazon or Best Buy, the latter offers free delivery, setup, and wall mounting with purchase, which is great value and takes a lot of the hassle out of purchasing this large TV. So if you've been thinking about going big, this is going to be the TV for you. Of course, if you want to take a look at some other options, we recommend checking out some of the best TVs out right now.