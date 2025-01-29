TCL Class QM7 series smart TV $2000 $4000 Save $2000 A massive 98-inch TV that comes in at just $2,000 for a limited time. $2000 at Best Buy

If the TV you have right just isn't cutting it, we recommend going with this monster TCL Class QM7 series TV that sizes in at 98 inches. Not only do you get a large picture, but you also get excellent image quality and sharpness as well. While this TV normally comes with a retail price of $4,000, it can now be had for much less, with a steep discount that knocks $2,000 off.

What's great about this TV?

This is one of those TVs that's really going to blow you away when it's setup in your home. When it comes to the size, you're looking at a massive 98-inch screen that should be larger than pretty much anything you've had in your house up until now. While size is important, the picture quality is also going to be important as well.

When it comes to the colors and contrast, you expect things to look really good thanks to the QD-Mini LED technology with up to 1,500 local dimming zones. In addition, you get a screen that nearly covers the entire DCI-P3 color space, with support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The TV can reach up to 2,400 nits of brightness, and you'll get buttery smooth gaming thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

There's even support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology that will eliminate any stutters or tears while playing games. Of course, audio is going to be robust as well, with a built-in 2.1 speaker system that supports spatial audio and DTS Virtual:X. When it comes to connectivity, you'll get four HDMI ports with support for eARC, along with Wi-Fi 5.

And just in case you were wondering, the menu system on the TV is also quite good as well, thanks to support from Google TV. You'll have access to all your favorite streaming services, and also lots of apps too. In addition, you get Chromecast and support for Apple Air Play 2 built in, making it easy to stream media from supported phones and tablets.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this TV. Not only does it bring a whole new TV experience to your home, but it also costs $2,000 less with this special deal. If you're still on the fence, you can check out some of our other TV recommendations as well.