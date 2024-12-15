Your changes have been saved TCL QM85 TV $3000 $6000 Save $3000 This 98-inch TV delivers when it comes to sounds and visuals. Not only do you get a massive TV that's great for movies, it's now also down to its lowest price at 50% off. $3000 at Amazon $3000 at Best Buy

If you're someone that loves their movies and wants to see it on the largest TV screen possible without breaking the bank, then this TCL 98-inch TV is going to be one to consider. Not only do you get great picture quality, but the sound is also quite impressive as well.

Best of all, it's now $3,000 less than its original retail price, putting it down to $3,000 for a limited time. We understand that the price isn't cheap, but you're also getting a lot of TV for a great price. So grab it while you can from Amazon or Best Buy while the deal's still around.

What's great about this 98-inch TCL TV?

We've seen TCL make TVs like this in the past, so we can trust we know what it's doing when it comes to giant TVs. This is the latest model from the brand, the QM8-series, featuring QD-Mini LED technology that provides great colors and contrast. There are more than 5,000 local dimming zones and the images look crisp thanks to the 4K resolution.

The TV also has a processor that's built to handle all your media, and supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The TV also runs Google TV to provide a sleek and seamless menu experience. You also get access to the most popular streaming apps, like Netflix, Disney+, HBO's Max, Amazon Prime, and more.

The audio is also quite good here, with an excellent and immersive sound experience with up-firing speakers and woofers to really make that deep rumble in your room. You'll also get full voice control with support for Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Naturally, the overwhelming size of this TV is going to really only kick in once you have it in your home.

So if you've been thinking about upgrading your TV setup and want to go big, then grab this 98-inch TCL smart TV at this great price while you still can. Or if you're still on the fence, then you can also check out some other great TV options as well.