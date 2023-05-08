TCL 98" Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV $4001 $6000 Save $1999 $4001 at Amazon $6000 at Best Buy

There are a lot of different options when it comes to TVs, and some of the best TV options can often times be quite costly. But if you like being immersed in your content when watching movies or playing games, sometimes you have to spend a little more to get what you really want. With that said, chances are you'll love TCL's 98-inch 4K QLED TV, not only because of its massive size, but because it also offers excellent picture quality with vibrant colors and great contrast. You'll also get explosive sound, and it's also powered by Google TV, making it easy to find and organize all your content. Best of all, right now, the TV is being discounted by thousands, bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

What's great about TCL's 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K TV?

Obviously size is going to be a big draw here as you're getting a giant TV that's going to most likely take up a whole wall. Despite its monstrous size, the TV still looks quite sleek, featuring a subdued design that can blend in with any environment. THE QLED display provides excellent colors and the contrast looks superb thanks the TV's 192 localized dimming zones and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. In addition, the TV packs AiPQ Engine technology to enhance color and contrast using machine learning.

Google TV provides an easy to navigate menu that makes finding movies, TV shows, and watching live TV services a breeze. It can also keep all your streaming services organized, and present recommendations based on your current interests. Of course, you'll also be able to take advantage of voice controls with “Hey Google” integration, giving you access to plenty of useful commands for your TV and connected smart home. Furthermore, you can also stream content from your Android or iOS smartphone using the TV's built-in Chromecast feature.

Why buy TCL's 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K TV?

It might be hard to believe but TCL's 98-inch 4K TV has an MSRP of $8,500, which for most people, is quite a bit of money. Amazon's recent deal brings this pricing down by thousands, making it a stellar deal for anyone that wants a large TV. Of course, the pricing still isn't all that cheap, but if you're looking to go big, sometimes you're going to have to open up that wallet. While it can be had for $4,001 from Amazon, you can also purchase it from Best Buy for $6,000. Both companies offer special financing offers and great delivery services too. If this sounds like something that you've been looking for, be sure to buy it while you can, because chances are, we're not going to see this price last long.