TCL showcases its new range of Android tablets at CES 2022

TCL has quite a wide spread of products to showcase at CES 2022. We’ve already talked about the company’s new TCL 30 series smartphones — the TCL 30XE and the TCL 30V — which offer 5G capabilities at an affordable price point. Now, let’s take a look at TCL’s new Android tablet range. The new lineup includes tablets across various price points, ranging from budget-friendly options geared towards kids to mid-range models that promise decent performance for everyday use.

TCL NXTPAPER 10s

The new TCL NXTPAPER 10s is an affordable Android tablet featuring a 10.1-inch FHD display, MediaTek’s Helio P22 chip, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It has a minimal design with slim bezels around the display and a square camera island on the back.

The tablet packs an 8MP rear-facing camera, a 5MP selfie camera, a dual speaker setup, and an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The TCL NXTPAPER 10s comes in two models, with the base variant offering Wi-Fi connectivity and a passive stylus. The higher-end variant comes with LTE capabilities and an active stylus. The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box.

TCL Tab 8 4G

The new TCL Tab 8 4G is an entry-level tablet that packs MediaTek’s MT8766B quad-core SoC, up to 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. It features an 8-inch IPS display with chunky bezels, a single 5MP camera on the back, and a 5MP selfie shooter.

The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box and it comes in three variants — a Wi-Fi-only model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, a 4G model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and another 4G model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. All variants feature a microSD card slot for expansion up to 256GB and a 4,080mAh battery.

TCL Tab 10L

The TCL Tab 10L is also an entry-level Android tablet featuring a 10.1-inch display, MediaTek’s quad-core MT8167B SoC, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. It comes in a single Wi-Fi-only model, which packs a 2MP selfie camera, a 2MP rear-facing camera, a dual-speaker setup, and a microSD card slot for expansion up to 128GB.

Like the TCL Tab 8 4G, the larger TCL Tab 10L features a 4,080mAh battery. But since it has a larger display, it might not offer great battery life compared to the smaller 8-inch model.

TCL TKEE series

Lastly, TCL’s new TKEE series features three tablets geared towards kids — the TCL TKEE Mini, the TKEE Mid, and the TEKK Max. The TKEE Mini is a very basic Android tablet that runs Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 7-inch 600p TN panel, MediaTek’s MT8167 quad-core SoC, 1GB RAM, 32GB storage, and two 2MP cameras.

The tablet packs a tiny 2,580mAh battery. The TKEE Mid is slightly larger and features an 8-inch 800p display, MediaTek’s 8766B quad-core SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and two 5MP cameras. Thanks to its larger form-factor, it packs a 4,080mAh battery. The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box.

Finally, the TKEE Max is an even larger option, featuring a 10-inch 800p IPS panel, MediaTek’s MT8167B quad-core SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and two 2MP cameras. It has a dual-speaker setup, a 4,080mAh battery, and runs Android 11 out of the box. As far as connectivity options are concerned, the Mini and Max variants come in Wi-Fi-only models, while the Mid variant offers 4G connectivity.

At the moment, TCL has not shared pricing and availability information about these new tablets. We’ll update this post with more details as soon as they become available.

What do you think of TCL’s new Android tablet lineup? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.