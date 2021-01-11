TCL announces the NXTPAPER and Tab 10S tablets, and MoveAudio S600 TWS

At CES 2021, TCL announced its upcoming TCL 20 series of smartphones, detailing the TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE within it. But that’s not all that the company had for this year’s event. There’s more, as the company also unveiled the TCL NXTPAPER tablet, the TCL Tab 10s, and the TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS. The company also promised to launch a foldable/flexible/rollable display as a commercial product later this year, but would not disclose the exact form factor at this stage.

TCL NXTPAPER Tablet: Specifications

Specification TCL NXTPAPER Tablet Build <no information> Dimensions & Weight 203.76 x 150.77 x 7.45 mm

316g Display 8.88″ IPS

1440 x 1080 pixels SoC MediaTek MT8768E RAM & Storage 4GB + 64GB

MicroSD expansion support Battery & Charging 5500 mAh battery

18W fast charging Security <no information> Rear Camera(s) 8MP Front Camera(s) 5MP Port(s) <no information> Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0

Bands: GSM: B2/3/5/8 UMTS or WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 TF-SCDMA: B34/39 LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41

Software Android 10 Other Features IP52

The NXTPAPER display tech was actually teased back in IFA 2020. This display tech incorporated within the tablet makes use of a highly reflective IPS screen to reuse natural light, resulting in full-color reproduction without blue light or flicker.

It provides 25% higher contrast than most e-ink tablets, and is also more than 65% power-efficient than standard LCD screens.It’s a paper-like visual experience in full high definition resolution, with considerably less eye strain and fatigue. The tablet has also received TUV Rheinland safety certification for its display.

Pricing and Availability

The TCL NXTPAPER will be available in Europe, Middle East, Africe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific for €349, April 2021 onwards.

TCL Tab 10s: Specifications

Specification TCL Tab 10s Build <no information> Dimensions & Weight 241 x 158.6 x 9.3 mm

488g Display 10.1″ FHD+ LCD

2000 x 1920 resolution SoC MediaTek MT8768: 4x Cortex-A53 @ 2GHz +

4x Cotext-A53 @ 1.5GHz GE8320 GPU @ 650MHz RAM & Storage 3GB + 32GB

4GB + 64GB

MicroSD expansion support Battery & Charging 8000 mAh battery

18W fast charging Security <no information> Rear Camera(s) 8MP Front Camera(s) 5MP Port(s) USB Tpe-C USB 2.0 Audio <no information> Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0

Network version — Bands: GSM: B2/3/5/8 UMTS or WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 TD-SCDMA: B34/39 LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41

Software Android 10 Other Features <no information>

While the TCL NXTPAPER is an e-ink alternative without using an e-ink display, the TCL Tab 10s is a much more familiar tablet. It’s practically what you would come to expect from a conventional large-screen tablet. For the current study-from-home era, getting a large screen device becomes crucial from an e-learning perspective, and this tablet provides another viable option in a contract Android tablet market.

In addition to the standard set of hardware specifications, the TCL Tab 10s also has a few key features to help parents manage their children’s time online. There’s an independent parental control interface and remote control, which gives parents the option to manage the student’s study and rest time, as well as control any third-party apps being used on the device. The device can also alert users when they get closer than 9-inches from the display, which sounds like a very helpful feature for a device intended to be handed over to young children.

The TCL Tab 10s also comes with POGO pin connectors to support third-pary accessories, along with the TCL T-Pen stylus.

Pricing and Availability

The TCL Tab 10s will be available in Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, China, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Pricing starts at €199 for the Wi-Fi-only version, and €249 for the 4G version.

TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS: Specifications

Specifications TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS Dimensions Earbuds: 18.2 x 17 x 38.5 mm

Charging Case: 65 x 54.8 x 28.8 mm Driver 10mm Dynamic Driver Battery & Charging Earbuds: 55mAh

Charging Case: 500mAh

Wireless charging Battery Life: 7 hours without ANC

5 hours with ANC Other Features Hybrid ANC

3 microphones

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

Codecs: SBC, AAC

TCL is also furthering its audio accessory lineup with these new TWS earbuds. The TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS come with Hybrid Active Noise Canceling and Transparency Mode. TCL is promising a strong bass response as one of the USP’s of this pair of earbuds. Alongside, you get features like smart wear detection to play and pause music, as well as Google Fast Pair for quick connections. TCL is also promising up to 32 hours of total battery life on the device, though this figure is your best case scenario with features like ANC off. IP54 protection rounds up the kit on these audio accessories.

Pricing and Availability

The TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS will be available in several global markets from February 2021 for €149.