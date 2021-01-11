TCL announces the TCL 20 smartphone series, starting with the TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE

TCL made a comeback of sorts into the smartphone market with last year’s launches, namely the TCL 10L, TCL 10 Pro, and TCL 10 5G. While the phones were not absolute runaway successes, they were well received generally in the US market, enough to warrant another round. At CES 2021, TCL is back with just that as it introduces the new TCL 20 series smartphones, comprising of the TCL 20 SE, TCL 20 5G, TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, and TCL 20S. Of these, the company is currently focusing on the TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE. The company also launched the TCL NXTPAPER, the TCL Tab 10s, and the TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS.

TCL 20 5G: Specifications

Specification TCL 20 5G Build Glass front and back Dimensions & Weight 166.2 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm

206g Display 6.67″ FHD+ LCD

20:9 aspect ratio

HDR10

Hole-punch display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 690: 2x Kryo 560 Gold @ 2GHz +

6x Kryo 560 Silver @ 1.7GHz Adreno 619L RAM & Storage 6GB LPDDR4X + 128GB UFS 2.1

6GB + 256GB

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4500 mAh battery

18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP, f/1.8, 1/2″ sensor

48MP, f/1.8, 1/2″ sensor Secondary: 8MP wide-angle, f/2.2, 118° FoV

8MP wide-angle, f/2.2, 118° FoV Tertiary: 2MP macro, f/2.4 Video: 4K @ 30fps

1080p @ 60/30fps Front Camera(s) 8MP, f/2.0 Port(s) USB Type-C USB 2.0 Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.1

Bands: 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G: B1/2/5/8 4G: B1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41 5G: n1/3/5/28/41/78

GNSS: GPS Galileo GLONASS BeiDou

Dual SIM models available in select regions

NFC Software TCL UI based on Android 10 (promised update to Android 11) Other Features Dedicated Google Assistant hardware button

Super Bluetooth: Connect up to 4 devices to play audio simultaneously

As the name would imply, the TCL 20 5G is the successor to the TCL 10 5G. It’s a 5G-enabled smartphone, though it is not a flagship. The specifications are thus in tune with what you can expect on a device that is aiming for the mid-range. The display on the device is an FHD+ LCD. TCL calls it the “Dotch” display, which presumably refers to the hole-punch cutout. A higher refresh rate is not specified, so we presume this retains the 60Hz standard refresh rate. The device also features NXTVISION 2.0, which is TCL’s proprietary display (and camera) optimization technology. This allows you to get HDR10 video playback support, as well as an SDR-to-HDR conversion tool.

On the inside, the TCL 20 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a mid-range SoC that focuses on 5G as one of its selling points.

Pricing and Availability

The TCL 20 5G will be available starting at €299 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant in Europe. The phone will be available in Mist Gray and Placid Blue colors. The device will also be rolled out to multiple countries in the coming months.

TCL 20 SE: Specifications

Specification TCL 20 SE Build <no information> Dimensions & Weight 172.08 x 77.14 x 9.1mm

206g Display 6.82″ HD+ LCD display

20.5:9 aspect ratio

Waterdrop notch SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 460: 4x Kryo 240 based on Cortex-A73 @ 1.6GHz +

4x Kryo 240 based on Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz Adreno 610 RAM & Storage 4GB + 64GB eMCP

4GB + 128GB UFS 2.1

Supports microSD card expansion Battery & Charging 5000 mAh battery

18W fast charging Security Rear fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP, f/2.0, 1/2″ sensor, 79° FoV

Or 16MP, f/1.8/, 1/2.77″ sensor, 77° FoV

Secondary: 5MP, wide angle, f/2.2, 115° FoV

5MP, wide angle, f/2.2, 115° FoV Tertiary: 2MP, macro camera, f/2.4

2MP, macro camera, f/2.4 Quarternary: 2MP, depth, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 13MP, f/2.2, 1/3″ sensor

Or

Or 8MP, f/2.0, 1/4″ sensor Port(s) USB Type-C USB 2.0 Audio <no information> Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

Bands: 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G: EMEA:APAC: B1/2/5/8 LATAM: B1/2/4/5/8 4G: EMEA/APAC: B1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 LATAM: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/26/28/66

GNSS: GPS Galileo GLONASS BeiDou

Dual SIM models available in select regions

NFC Software TCL UI based on Android 11 Other Features Dedicated Google Assistant hardware button

The TCL 20 SE is a new addition to the lineup, extending the portfolio to an even lower price point. It’s a budget smartphone, and the specs match up to that claim. NXTVISION makes an appearance here too, with claimed SDR-to-HDR video playback.

There are two versions of this device, based on the storage, which further changes the spec on the primary rear and on the front camera. Going for the higher storage variant will be advisable, as the spec sheet indicates the bump up in camera prowess might be worth it too.

Pricing and Availability

The TCL 20 SE will be available this month in Nuit Black and Aurora Green in Europe for €149. Based on the band information available, the phone should also be making its way to APAC and LATAM later on.