TCL Book 14 Go is an affordable Windows 11 laptop geared towards students
Along with two new TCL 30 series 5G smartphones and a wide range of Android tablets, TCL has unveiled its first Windows laptop at CES 2022. The new TCL Book 14 Go is an ARM-based laptop that runs Windows 11 out of the box. It features a sleek design, plenty of I/O ports, and a 14.1-inch HD display that refreshes at 60Hz. The laptop is geared towards students and it should come in at an affordable price.

TCL Book 14 Go: Specifications

SpecificationTCL Book 14 Go
BuildMetal + plastic chassis
Dimensions & Weight
  • 323.7 x 214.5 x 13.95mm
  • 1300g
Display
  • 14.1-inch IPS
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 1366 x 768p resolution
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
CPU
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c
  • Adreno 618 GPU
RAM & Storage
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB onboard storage
Battery & Charging
  • 40Wh battery
  • 24W charging brick (Type-C)
Camera
  • 1MP
  • 720p video capture
Connectivity
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi (2×2)
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • 4G LTE
Port(s)
  • 1x USB Type-C full function (PD+DP+USB 2.0)
  • 1x USB 2.0 Type-C PD charging
  • 1x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 2-in-1 Nano + TF card slot
  • 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack
ColorSkywriting
AudioDual speakers (1W x 2)
OSWindows 11

The TCL Book 14 Go comes in a silver finish, which TCL calls Skywriting. It has a sleek design with a metal and plastic chassis, and a small form factor that makes it quite portable. As mentioned earlier, the TCL Book 14 Go is an ARM-based Windows laptop that packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip, an Adreno 618 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The laptop features a 14.1-inch 1366 x 768p display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

The TCL Book 14 is packed to the brim with connectivity options, including 4G LTE support, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity. In terms of ports, it has two USB 2.0 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a 2-in-1 Nano + TF memory card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other noteworthy features include a dual-speaker setup (1W x 2), a 40Wh battery, a 24W Type-C charging brick. The laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box.

At the moment, TCL has not shared pricing and availability details for the TCL Book 14. We’ll update this post with more information as soon as it becomes available.

