TCL Book 14 Go is an affordable Windows 11 laptop geared towards students

Along with two new TCL 30 series 5G smartphones and a wide range of Android tablets, TCL has unveiled its first Windows laptop at CES 2022. The new TCL Book 14 Go is an ARM-based laptop that runs Windows 11 out of the box. It features a sleek design, plenty of I/O ports, and a 14.1-inch HD display that refreshes at 60Hz. The laptop is geared towards students and it should come in at an affordable price.

TCL Book 14 Go: Specifications

Specification TCL Book 14 Go Build Metal + plastic chassis Dimensions & Weight 323.7 x 214.5 x 13.95mm

1300g Display 14.1-inch IPS

60Hz refresh rate

1366 x 768p resolution

16:9 aspect ratio CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c

Adreno 618 GPU RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

128GB onboard storage Battery & Charging 40Wh battery

24W charging brick (Type-C) Camera 1MP

720p video capture Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.1

4G LTE Port(s) 1x USB Type-C full function (PD+DP+USB 2.0)

1x USB 2.0 Type-C PD charging

1x USB 3.0 Type-A

2-in-1 Nano + TF card slot

3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack Color Skywriting Audio Dual speakers (1W x 2) OS Windows 11

The TCL Book 14 Go comes in a silver finish, which TCL calls Skywriting. It has a sleek design with a metal and plastic chassis, and a small form factor that makes it quite portable. As mentioned earlier, the TCL Book 14 Go is an ARM-based Windows laptop that packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip, an Adreno 618 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The laptop features a 14.1-inch 1366 x 768p display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

The TCL Book 14 is packed to the brim with connectivity options, including 4G LTE support, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity. In terms of ports, it has two USB 2.0 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a 2-in-1 Nano + TF memory card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other noteworthy features include a dual-speaker setup (1W x 2), a 40Wh battery, a 24W Type-C charging brick. The laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box.

At the moment, TCL has not shared pricing and availability details for the TCL Book 14. We’ll update this post with more information as soon as it becomes available.