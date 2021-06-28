TCL brings the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL SE to the US

TCL today announced a trio of smartphones — TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, and TCL 20 SE — for the US market. TCL first showed off these phones at CES 2021 and subsequently launched them in the UK and European markets a few months later. Now the company is finally bringing them to the US shores.

TCL 20 series: Specifications

Specifications TCL 20 Pro 5G TCL 20S TCL 20 SE Dimensions and Weight 164.2 x 73.8 x 9.07mm

190g 166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm

199g 172.08 x 77.14 x 9.1mm

206 Display 6.67-inch curved AMOLED

Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution

60Hz refresh rate

700nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3

PixelWorks i6 processor

60Hz refresh rate 6.67-inch AMOLED

Full HD+

20:9 aspect ratio

Hole-punch display

60Hz refresh rate 6.82″ HD+ LCD

20.5:9 aspect ratio

Waterdrop notch

60Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 2x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619 GPU

8nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 665: 4 x performance 4 x efficiency Kryo 260 CPU cores (Up to 2.0GHz) 11nm

Adreno 610 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4x Kryo 240 based on Cortex-A73 @ 1.6GHz 4x Kryo 240 based on Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 610 RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

256GB storage

MicroSD card support 4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support 4GB

128GB flash storage UFS 2.1 Rear Camera 48MP Sony IMX582 primary, f/1.8, 0.8μm, OIS

16MP ultra-wide-angle, 123° FoV, f/2.4, 1.0μm

5MP macro, f/2.2

2MP depth, f/2.4

Video: Up to [email protected] Primary : 64MP primary

: 64MP primary Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide

: 8MP ultra-wide Tertiary : 2MP macro

: 2MP macro Quaternary: 2MP depth Primary: 48MP, f/2.0, 1/2″ sensor, 79° FoV

48MP, f/2.0, 1/2″ sensor, 79° FoV Secondary: 5MP, wide-angle, f/2.2, 115° FoV

5MP, wide-angle, f/2.2, 115° FoV Tertiary: 2MP, macro camera, f/2.4

2MP, macro camera, f/2.4 Quarternary: 2MP, depth, f/2.4 Front Camera 32MP, f/2.45, fixed-focus, 80.4° FoV

Video: Up to [email protected] 16MP fixed focus 13MP fixed focus Battery 4,500 mAh battery

Up to 18W wired charging (inside the box)

Up to 15W wireless charging 5,000mAh

18W fast charging

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 5,000mAh

No fast charging Connectivity Bands (North America): 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G Bands: UMTS B1/2/4/5/8 LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12(MFBI)/

13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/

30/38/40/41/48/66/71 5G Bands: n2/5/7/41/66/71/78 5G Bands: n2/5/7/41/66/71/78 4×4 MIMO(DL) B2/4/7/30/66

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C Bands (North America):

GSM:850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS:1/2/4/5/8 LTE:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/

20/25/26/28/29/38/40/

41/66/71

NFC

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C Bands (North America): GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS: 1/2/4/5/8 LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28/66

Wi-Fi b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C Other features In-display scanner Side-mounted fingerprint reader Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 with TCL UI Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 Android 11 with TCL UI

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the most powerful of the three. It succeeds the last year’s TCL 10 Pro and offers notable upgrades in the areas of chipset, camera, and connectivity. It boasts a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. While not a high refresh panel, it promises a great viewing experience thanks to the PixelWorks i6 display processor, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, and 700nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and sizeable 256GB flash storage. On the back, you’ll find a quad-camera island comprising a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro, and 2MP depth lenses.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. Other highlights include 5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Hi-Res Audio certification, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and Android 11.

The TCL 20S, on the other hand, isn’t as enticing as the Pro model but has some solid hardware for a budget phone. You get a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For optics, there are four sensors on the back, headlined by a 64MP primary shooter, flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide cam, and two 2MP depth and macro lenses. The phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Finally, the TCL 20 SE is an entry-level product, offering a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 48MP primary shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, USB Type-C, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Pricing & Availability

The TCL 20 Pro 5G comes in two colors: Moondust Gray and Marine Blue. It’s available for purchase unlocked from Amazon starting today for $500. The TCL 20S comes in Milky Way Black and Frosted Blue colors and will be available unlocked on Amazon at $250. Finally, the TCL 20 SE is priced at $190 and goes on sale on Amazon from today.

For one week (June 28 – July 5), TCL will offer a free pair of TCL MOVEAUDIO earbuds on every purchase of the TCL 20 Pro 5G and TCL 20S. TCL hasn’t clarified if the user will need a promo code or if the deal will be applied automatically at checkout.