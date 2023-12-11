Key Takeaways TCL introduces a dome-shaped monitor for a more immersive experience, targeting simulator game enthusiasts.

TCL is developing "X-intelligence," an AI model designed for monitors, aimed at improving production efficiency and innovation capabilities in the display industry.

There is speculation that X-intelligence may be intended for businesses, but it could potentially be implemented in consumer models as well.

When you think about all the areas of technology that were affected by the introduction of powerful AI models, you probably didn't think that they'd find a home in computer monitors. However, TCL thinks there is room for artificial intelligence in display devices. The company has revealed a new AI model for its monitors, plus an interesting "dome-shaped" monitor aimed at simulator games.

TCL's new dome-shaped and AI-powered monitors

As reported by Tom's Hardware, TCL recently showed off some new monitors during its TCL CSOT DTC 2023 event. There were a lot of interesting reveals, but one of the more interesting was a "dome-shaped" 31-inch 8K monitor. This monitor has curvature along the top and bottom for a more immersive experience, and will likely please simulator fans who want even more from their displays. We'll have to see if this interesting monitor shape will take off.

Alongside the monitor reveals, TCL also announced that it's developing "X-intelligence," the first-ever AI model designed for monitors. How does an AI model fit into a monitor? Unfortunately, TCL doesn't reveal too much on the topic. As stated in a press release:

Specifically designed for the display industry, "X-intelligence" showcases powerful natural language processing and knowledge reasoning capabilities. With capabilities surpassing GPT4 in the display field, it marks a significant milestone in the application of AI models. Its release is expected to improve production efficiency and enhance innovation capabilities for enterprises in the display industry.

Tom's Hardware speculates that X-intelligence may be more intended for businesses rather than monitors designed for consumer use. However, there's nothing to say that TCL won't implement X-intelligence into consumer models, too. And when it does release, it'll be interesting to see if the general public will love the concept of a chatbot in a monitor, or if they consider it a step too far in adding AI to our devices.