Source: TCL TCL Moveaudio S180 $29 $80 Save $51 This stellar deal on TCL's Moveaudio S180 TWS earbuds gets you great sound and ANC for under $30. At that price, it's a great backup pair of earbuds or one you wouldn't mind if it got lost at the gym. $29 at Amazon

While most affordable wireless earbuds are wallet-friendly, sometimes they're even friendlier. TCL might not be a name you think of for wireless earbuds, but the company has been putting out solid, affordable earbuds for some time now. The Moveaudio S180 earbuds offer great sound quality, up to 25dB of active noise cancelation, and all for under $30, thanks to this Prime Day deal. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, but if you're not currently signed up, you can grab a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this discount and all the others during the Prime Day sales event.

What's great about the TCL Moveaudio S180 earbuds?

TCL used 10mm dynamic drivers for these earbuds, with two MEMS beam-forming mics in each bud and a noise reduction algorithm for crystal clear call quality. You'll also get active noise cancelation of up to 25dB reduction in loud noises and transparency mode to hear your surroundings. What's more, the earbuds have up to six hours of battery life and up to 30 total hours with the included charging case. If you forget to charge before going out, a 15-minute charge will get you an additional hour of listening to music.

These earbuds are the perfect gym companion, with IPX4 water and sweat proofing to keep them going just as long as you can. Each earbud can be used independently, and they are compatible with Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant, depending on the device they are paired with. As mentioned before, you can get the TCL Moveaudio S180 for under $30 if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber.

