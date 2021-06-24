TCL’s new software features bridge the gap between your phone, tablet, PC, and TV

TCL today showcased a host of new products, including these glasses that you can use as a portable external monitor for your phone or PC. Along with that, TCL also demoed a Multi-Screen Collaboration feature for its phone, tablet, and smart TV range.

TCL’s new Multi-Screen Collaboration feature will let users connect their TCL phone to select TVs and cast videos, use the new desktop mode, use the phone as a trackpad, and take screenshots of their TV screens. Furthermore, the feature will let TCL 20 Pro users mirror their phone’s screen onto a TCL 10 TAB MAX, drag and drop images, and copy/paste text between the devices. In addition, the feature will also let users transfer files between the devices and take calls on the connected tablet.

When used to connect to a Windows 10 PC, TCL’s Multi-Screen Collaboration feature will offer drag and drop file sharing, clipboard content sharing, cross-device notification support, web page sharing, and cross-device document editing. The feature will also let you type on your phone using your PC’s keyboard. Check out the video below to see the feature in action.

The Multi-Screen Collaboration feature will roll out to all supported TCL phones, tablets, and TVs in the coming months. It will first roll out to the TCL 20 Pro 5G via a TCL UI v3.0.3 OTA update, and it will gradually roll out to the TCL 10 TAB MAX, and the TCL C825 and R646 TVs.

For more details about TCL’s Multi-Screen Collaboration feature, check out the official blog post.