TCL’s new wearable display glasses are 30% lighter than the previous model

At CES 2021, TCL first showcased a prototype unit of its wearable display glasses. The company brought these glasses to the market as the TCL NXTWEAR G in June last year. The glasses featured two 1080p Sony Micro OLED panels that emulated a massive 140-inch display, giving users a truly immersive visual experience on the go. However, they were a bit bulky for everyday use. TCL has now showcased an upgraded model, called the TCL NXTWEAR AIR, at the ongoing CES 2022 trade show, and it aims to address some of the issues with the previous model.

Like the previous model, the new TCL NXTWEAR AIR wearable display glasses feature two 1080p Micro OLED displays that emulate a 140-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 47° FoV. While TCL hasn’t changed much when it comes to the displays, the company has managed to make the glasses much more lightweight compared to the older model, which should make them a bit more usable.

TCL claims that the NXTWEAR AIR wearable display glasses are 30 percent lighter than the previous model with the standard lens. The glasses also feature a slightly updated design, and the glasses now look a lot like RayBan’s iconic Wayfarer sunglasses.

Talking about the new wearable display glasses, Stefan Streit, CMO for TCL Communications, said, “In developing the NXTWEAR AIR, we primarily focused on two areas of importance to consumers: portability and comfort. With this new generation of NXTWEAR glasses, users can enjoy the same exceptional viewing experience as before, but with even more portability, a comfortable fit and an individual style design.”

Other than the design changes, the TCL NXTWEAR AIR glasses are pretty much the same as the NXTWEAR G. They still don’t feature a built-in battery and connect to your smartphone using a USB Type-C port. TCL claims that the glasses are compatible with over a hundred smartphones and they even work with some laptops and tablets.

TCL is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details for the NXTWEAR AIR. We’ll update this post with all the missing info as soon as it’s revealed.