TCL brings its premium C Series range of 4K TVs to India

TCL today launched three new premium 4K TVs in the Indian market. The new range features 120Hz MEMC support, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Game Master, Hands-free voice control 2.0, and a host of other features. The new range will also be upgraded to the new Google TV interface, starting Q3 2021. Here’s a quick look at all the new models in TCL’s C Series lineup:

TCL C825 Mini LED 4K TV

The TCL C825 Mini LED 4K TV is the crown jewel of TCL’s new TV range. It offers support for a range of premium features, including full array local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC support, Game Master with HDMI 2.1 input, and IMAX Enhanced certification. The TV also comes with a 1080p magnetic camera that can be used to make video calls using Google Duo or Zoom. Furthermore, the TV features an integrated Onkyo Soundbar with a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support.

The TCL C825 will be available in two size variants in the Indian market — 55-inch and 65-inch — priced at ₹114,990 and ₹149,990, respectively.

TCL C725 QLED 4K TV

The TCL C725 features a 4K QLED panel, and it also offers support for features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, MEMC, and hands-free voice control 2.0. Much like the C825, the C725 comes with a webcam for video calls and an integrated soundbar from Onkyo with Dolby Atmos support.

The TV will be available in three screen sizes — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch — priced at ₹64,990, ₹72,990, and ₹99,999, respectively.

TCL C728 QLED 4K TV

Rounding off the list is the new TCL C728 TV, which also features a 4K QLED panel. The TV is squarely aimed at console gamers, and it features Game Master support with HMDI 2.1 input, 120Hz MEMC, and hand-free voice control. The TV also offers variable refresh rate (VRR) support, an auto low-latency mode (ALLM), and eARC.

The TCL 728 will be available in three sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch — priced at ₹79,990, ₹102,990, and ₹159,990, respectively.

All three models will run TCL UI based on Android TV out of the box, and they’ll be upgraded to Google TV later this year. The TVs will be available on Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, TCL’s website, and select offline retail stores. It’s worth noting that the company will start smartphone and TV display panel manufacturing in India later this year, which should effectively bring down the price for the aforementioned models.