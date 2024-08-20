A great price for an 85-inch TV TCL 85-Inch Q65 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV $898 $1600 Save $702 A fantastic TV that offers massive size and a ton of great features. Right now, it can be had for an amazing price, with a new discount that knocks 44% off its original retail price, dropping to just $898 for a limited time. $898 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a giant TV for a great price, then look no further than this model by TCL. The TV delivers when it comes to image and audio quality thanks to its QLED panel, and also packs a ton of features like Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and more. Right now, you can score this TV for 44% off from Amazon, dropping it down to its lowest price yet at just $898. So get it while you can because this deal won't last.

What's great about this 85-inch TCL TV?

This TV delivers excellent image quality with its 4K resolution and QLED Pro technology that delivers excellent colors and great black levels, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. In addition, you get a refresh rate that comes in at 120Hz and support for VRR, just in case you want to take in some gaming.

Not only that, but you also get great sound too, with Dolby Atmos support and a built-in subwoofer that can really enhance your audio experience. And if you like to stream media, this TV comes packed with Google TV, with Chromecast built-in, and also support for AirPlay 2. You can also break free from the remote by using the digital assistant with options for Siri and Google Assistant.

This TV really does offer everything that you need. Not only do you get a large size, but the sound is good too. Furthermore, since it's backed by Google TV, you get plenty of great features and easy access to media streaming services too. And for a limited time, you can grab this TV for 44% off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. Again, be quick because this deal won't be around for long.