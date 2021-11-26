You can now get a 55-inch QLED TV from TCL for just $699

TCL has been making some really good TVs, especially in the affordable segment. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on TVs from bigger brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, you will be perfectly happy with a TV from TCL for a fraction of the price. This 55-inch Class 6-Series 4K QLED TV is a good example of that. The TV normally retails for $949 but is down to just $699 thanks to Black Friday sales. If you’re looking for a large-sized TV that doesn’t break the bank and offers excellent picture quality with Mini-LED technology, you can surely pick this one up and you won’t be disappointed.

TCL 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED TV This TV from TCL has a fantastic Mini-LED panel making it absolutely worth the asking price of $699. If you want a 55-inch TV with excellent picture quality without breaking the back, you cannot miss this one. View at Best Buy

This is a 4K TV that has a QLED panel with Dolby Vision HDR. Since the TV uses Mini-LED technology, the contrast levels are going to be much higher than your conventional LED TV. At this price point, it’s quite impressive. The refresh rate of the panel is 60Hz so while content like TV shows, movies, and YouTube videos will look just fine, the TV isn’t really meant for gaming. You can, of course, plug your PC or a gaming console into this TV but your frame rates will be limited to just 60Hz. It is a Smart TV though that comes integrated with Roku. You also get support for Google Assistant and Alexa for voice controls. There’s support for Dolby Vision HDR too.

If picture quality is of utmost importance to you (which it should be on a TV), we would highly recommend getting this TV from TCL over other options that have a standard LED panel. Yes, you will be spending considerably more but given that a TV is a long-term investment, it’s best to pick one that has great picture quality that will appeal to you even after years of use. You can also check out some of the best smartphone and accessory deals for Black Friday along with the best PC and gaming deals if you’re looking to buy more tech for the holiday season!