Grab this TCL 8K TV for under $2,000 this Black Friday

If you have been thinking about making a jump to an 8K TV, the ongoing Black Friday sales are a great time to pick TCL’s excellent value for money R648 television. You can order the 65-inch model of the TV for as low as $1,999 and the 75-inch version for $2,699. Both these sizes usually retail at $2,199 and $2,999, respectively.

TCL R648 The TCL R648 is an excellent value 8K TV if you don't want to spend too much. It features Mini-LED black-lighting and quantum dot technology to offer a fantastic visual experience.

The TCL R648 8K TV is a Mini-LED backlit LCD TV that uses a quantum dot layer for vibrant and lifelike colors. It also packs Dolby Vision and HDR10 support for high dynamic range content and has two HDMI 2.1 ports for [email protected] and [email protected] gaming.

In addition, TCL has included full-array local dimming to enhance the contrast ratio. The 65-inch model of the TV has 160 dimming zones, whereas the 75-inch model packs 240 dimming zones. Unfortunately, the limited number of dimming zones aren’t a huge help with the contrast ratio of the TV.

The TV has an exciting design with thin bezels that features a center-mounted tabletop stand, unlike the more common wider-legged stands. So it’ll look great in your living. Other key features of the TCL 8K TV include a THX-certified game mode, Google Assistant and Alexa support, and Dolby Atmos.

On the software side, TCL uses the Roku OS, which is simple to use and provides access to tons of streaming channels. The TCL R648’s upscaling support is also fantastic, which is very important as there is limited 8K content availability, and you’ll mostly be watching 4K, 1080p, 720p, and 480p content.

