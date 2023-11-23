We've seen plenty of extended reality (XR) headsets and great smart glasses debut recently, from gimmicky gadgets to polished options costing thousands of dollars. TCL, a company known for making affordable and capable TVs, just released its own offering: the RayNeo Air 2. As our reviewer found, they're not true augmented-reality glasses, but they're a great way to get a big screen anywhere. Best of all, the RayNeo Air 2 glasses are the cheapest option in the market for comparable XR glasses available. RayNeo is offering a great discount on the RayNeo Air 2 for Black Friday, shaving $80 off the brand-new glasses. That brings these appealing XR glasses down to just $300, which is a steal.

About this article: This article was written after two weeks of using a pair of RayNeo Air 2 glasses provided by TCL. The company did not have input in this article or see its contents before publishing.

Source: RayNeo RayNeo Air 2 Great XR glasses It's like having a TV in your pocket $300 $380 Save $80 The RayNeo Air 2 is a pair of XR glasses that offer a massive screen in a portable form factor. With dual micro-OLED displays that can form what is essentially a 201-inch display, there are a number of great uses for these smart glasses.For a limited time, you can save an extra $50 on the RayNeo Air 2 with the code RAYNEOSAVE50 at checkout on Amazon. $300 at Amazon (with code)

What I like about the RayNeo Air 2

It's a massive screen that takes up virtually no space

It's pretty tricky to grasp how good the RayNeo Air 2 looks without trying them for yourself. There are two micro-LED displays that each offer 1080p resolution and 600 nits of brightness. That's plenty given how close the screens are to your eyes. However, a great part about this design is that the display is reflected into view, so the screen is at a safe distance from your eyes. Both of these displays combine to form what is equivalent to a 201-inch screen at six meters away.

Sure, you may have tried an 80-inch or 90-inch TV in the past, but have you experienced anything close to 200 inches? It's a pretty game-changing experience. Whatever content you're watching fills your entire field of view, leaving extra space for only your peripheral vision. Another great part of this is that the big screen moves with you. While I'd strongly recommend against using the XR glasses while moving, you can get comfortable any way you like. Forget needing to find a relaxing position that still gives you a good view of the TV.

The RayNeo Air 2 doesn't look too out-of-place

Close

Another perk is that the RayNeo Air 2 glasses don't look that ridiculous, which is not something most XR accessories can claim. They're definitely bigger than my prescription Oakley glasses that I wear daily, but not by much. The USB-C cable connecting your glasses to your video source might draw some attention, though. Regardless, the size of the RayNeo Air 2 is a huge part of the appeal. Not only do you get a 201-inch screen, you get one that can be taken with you virtually anywhere.

You can connect to almost anything

RayNeo Air 2 can connect to all your devices, and that's been my favorite part of using it. I tried using the RayNeo Air 2 with my M2 MacBook Air and my iPhone 15 Pro Max, and quickly found that these glasses are great for consuming content. The speakers are serviceable — they're good for what they are, but Bluetooth earbuds will be better — and the 201-inch screen is excellent. The glasses use USB-C DisplayPort alt mode, meaning many USB-C devices will be plug-and-play.

A unique use case I found for using the RayNeo Air 2 was to get around streaming restrictions. Netflix is limiting what TVs you can and can't sign onto in an attempt to stop password sharing. My cable provider, Xfinity, won't let me sign into any TVs that aren't connected to my home WiFi. With the RayNeo Air 2, none of that matters. I just connect the cable to my iPhone, start streaming, and enjoy a 201-inch screen with no restrictions.

Why I'm picking the RayNeo Air 2 over a new TV

I've been using them for a few weeks, and after toying with the idea of buying another TV during Black Friday, I've decided these XR glasses are a pretty solid alternative. You can use them as a big-screen TV, but the best part is that you can take that big screen with you virtually anywhere. At just $300 during Black Friday, it's hard to beat what RayNeo offers if you're open to giving XR glasses a try.