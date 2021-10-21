TCL’s latest tablet packs a large display, Snapdragon 480 and 5G suppport

TCL has expanded its Android tablet lineup with the release of the TCL TAB Pro 5G. TCL’s latest tablet features a large 10.3-inch display, 5G support, stereo speakers, and a low price tag.

TCL TAB Pro 5G: Specifications

Specification TCL TAB Pro 5G Dimensions and Weight 456g Display 10.36-inch LCD

FHD+ (1200 x 2000)

60Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 619L GPU

8nm process RAM and Storage 4GB RAM

64GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 8,000 mAh battery

18W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G bands: mmWave: n260, n261 Sub6GHz: n2, n5, n66

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Dual speakers

Fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock Software Android 11

The TCL TAB Pro 5G flaunts a 10.36-inch FHD+ LCD on the front. On the back, you’ll find the camera module located in the upper left corner, perpendicular to the TCL logo. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 4G of RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

For photography and video calling needs, the tablet features a 13MP rear and an 8MP front camera. An 8,000mAh battery keeps the show running, and it supports fast charging via an 18W charger. Reverse wired charging is also supported.

The TCL TAB Pro 5G packs dual stereo speakers but skips on the 3.5mm audio jack. But for what it’s worth, TCL has included a USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter inside the box. On the software front, the tablet runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with TCL UI on top. Other highlights of the tablet include 5G support (mmWave + Sub-6GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a fingerprint scanner, and Face Unlock.

Pricing & Availability

The TCL TAB Pro 5G comes in a lone 4GB/64GB variant and goes on sale exclusively through Verizon starting today for $399.