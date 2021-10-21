TCL’s latest tablet packs a large display, Snapdragon 480 and 5G suppport
TCL has expanded its Android tablet lineup with the release of the TCL TAB Pro 5G. TCL’s latest tablet features a large 10.3-inch display, 5G support, stereo speakers, and a low price tag.

TCL TAB Pro 5G: Specifications

Dimensions and Weight
  • 456g
Display
  • 10.36-inch LCD
  • FHD+ (1200 x 2000)
  • 60Hz refresh rate
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
    • 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz
    • 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 619L GPU
  • 8nm process
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 8,000 mAh battery
  • 18W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 13MP
Front Camera
  • 8MP
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
Connectivity
  • 5G bands:
    • mmWave: n260, n261
    • Sub6GHz: n2, n5, n66
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Other features
  • Dual speakers
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Face Unlock
Software
  • Android 11

The TCL TAB Pro 5G flaunts a 10.36-inch FHD+ LCD on the front. On the back, you’ll find the camera module located in the upper left corner, perpendicular to the TCL logo. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, paired with 4G of RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

For photography and video calling needs, the tablet features a 13MP rear and an 8MP front camera. An 8,000mAh battery keeps the show running, and it supports fast charging via an 18W charger. Reverse wired charging is also supported.

The TCL TAB Pro 5G packs dual stereo speakers but skips on the 3.5mm audio jack. But for what it’s worth, TCL has included a USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter inside the box. On the software front, the tablet runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with TCL UI on top. Other highlights of the tablet include 5G support (mmWave + Sub-6GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a fingerprint scanner, and Face Unlock.

Pricing & Availability

The TCL TAB Pro 5G comes in a lone 4GB/64GB variant and goes on sale exclusively through Verizon starting today for $399.

