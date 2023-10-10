Amazon Prime Day, and this week's Big Deals Days, are officially underway. So if you've been waiting to upgrade your setup at home with a new TV, now is the best time to consider shopping, especially so you can enjoy your favorite sports in style. Along with traditional Prime Day monitor deals, you'll also see plenty of big deals on TVs. It's why one of the most popular brands, TCL, is cutting back prices on their best TVs. Prices are down by as much as 29%, and in some cases even higher, on their Q-class, and S-class, TVs. We collected four of our favorite deals that we're seeing right now for you, sized big to small.

TCL 40-inch Class S3 1080p TV

If you're on a budget and need a new but small TV, the TCL 4-inch Class S3 1080p TV will do the trick. It's down from $230 to $180. This is a TV that has a great bezel-less design, so despite the low resolution, you'll still see more of your favorite sports and content on the screen in detail. This TV also has dynamic contrast to improve the quality of the image, and a game mode, to get better latency. And, it's well-connected with 3 HDMI inputs. Note that you even get the Roku TV Smart OS, to access your favorite apps and Live TV.

TCL 40-inch Class S3 1080p TV $180 $230 Save $50 The TCL 40-inch Class S3 1080p TV is a great budget TV. It packs a 1080p resolution and still has smart features like Roku TV, AirPlay, and Amazon Alexa. It's only $170 on Prime Day. $180 at Amazon

TCL 65-inch Q7 OLED 4K Smart TV

Next up is the mid-range TCL 65-inch Q7 ALED 4K Smart TV. This TV is down from $1,000 to $698. There are plenty of cool features, too. It's a 4K resolution TV that uses QLED technology for a better color gamut. It gets crazy bright at 1,000 nits of brightness, and it has a standard 120Hz refresh rate, which can be ideal for console gaming. When gaming, you can get up to 240Hz refresh rate with the game accelerator mode. Other nifty features include the Google TV Smart OS and the remote which has hands-free voice control.

TCL 65-inch Q7 OLED 4K Smart TV $698 $1000 Save $302 The TCL 65-inch Q7 OLED 4K Smart TV is a great mid-range TV. It's now on sale for Prime Day for $700 instead of the usual $1,000. The TV packs in a good 4K resolution, HDR support, and a ton of other features. $698 at Amazon

TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV

As the TVs get bigger, there's the TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV. This TV is down from $1,400 in price to $1,000. It has a crisp 4K resolution, QLED technology, and many of the same features as our preview 65-inch pick. It's just the screen is bigger, and so much better if you want a fuller view of your games and your favorite sports.

TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $998 $1400 Save $402 Down to $1,000 instead of $1,400 on Prime Day, the TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV is a solid TV for this price. It has a big screen and is big on features. $998 at Amazon

TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV

Last up is one of TCL's biggest TV's yet. The TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV. This TV packs in a massive 85-inch 4K resolution QLED panel. It also has support for HDR Pro+, and has Google TV onboard. More importantly, this TV has TCL's HighBright Direct LED Backlight. This can produce brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV $1100 $1200 Save $100 The TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV is one of TCL's highest-end TVs. It's on sale for $1,100 instead of the usual $1,200 just for Prime Day. This is a big TV, with great features for gaming, watching sports, and more. $1100 at Amazon

There's a TCL TV for everyone

We did our best to include all sizes of TCL TVs. If you need a small TV, then you'd want to go for that 40-incher. Despite the small size, it's still rich in smart features and has a great design. Meanwhile, if you need something slightly bigger, the 65-incher should do the trick, since it's not too big or too small, coming with plenty of smart features onboard, and a better 4K resolution. We also can't forget two of the biggest options, the 75-inch and the 85-incher, which all have great 4K resolutions, and great Smart TV features.

