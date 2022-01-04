TCL unveils 3rd-gen Mini LED TVs at CES 2022, highlights upcoming innovations

At the ongoing CES 2022 trade show, Chinese OEM TCL has unveiled a host of new products. We’ve already talked about the two new TCL 30 series smartphones, the company’s new range of Android tablets, the TCL NXTWEAR Air, and the TCL Book 14 Go. In this post, we’ll take a look at TCL’s brand new Mini LED TV and some upcoming display innovations that are currently in the works.

First, let’s take a quick look at TCL’s new 3rd-gen Mini LED TV — the TCL X925 Pro. Part of TCL’s new XL Collection, the TCL X925 Pro is an 85-inch 8K QLED TV featuring OD Zero mini-LED backlight technology. TCL claims that the new model delivers smooth luminance and precision contrast for dramatic image depth in a rather slim package that measures less than 10mm. At the moment, TCL has not shared the complete specifications, pricing, and availability details for the TCL X925 Pro. We’ll update this post with more details as soon as we learn more.

Along with the new Mini LED TV, TCL also talked about two display innovations that will debut with upcoming TCL TVs later this year — TrueCut Motion and 144Hz refresh rate support on 4K TVs. TCL’s current range of premium TVs offer support for gaming in 4K HDR at a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL now plans to bring high-performance 4K TVs with 144Hz high refresh rate panels to the market later this year, which will offer users an even better gaming experience.

TCL is also working with Pixelworls and other entertainment companies to bring its TrueCut Motion technology to high-end TVs in North America. For the unaware, TrueCut Motion is an end-to-end solution that includes a new content delivery format and device certification program that guarantees a consistent filmmaker-approved output. TCL TVs featuring this technology will hit the US market sometime later this year.