TCL will update its 2019 & 2020 Android TVs to Android 11

If you own a 2019 or 2020 TV made by TCL, we have some good news: The company has confirmed that it is planning to update its 2019 and 2020 Android TV models to Android 11 sometime in 2021.

TCL confirmed its plans to FlatpanelsHD, saying its 2019 and 2020 Android TV models in Europe will be updated to Android 11 with support for ALLM (auto low latency mode) for apps, cinematic ads, instant apps, the Gboard TV keyboard with speech-to-text and predictive typing, and more.

Here’s the most important bit: “The update is compatible with the new Google TV interface but it has yet to be decided if it will be migrated to Google TV as discussions are ongoing,” according to the company. “Models from 2018 and earlier will not receive the update.”

For what it’s worth, the Twitter account of TCL Europe sent out a Tweet saying “your experience will be upgraded from Android TV to the new Google TV system and TCL is proud to be one of the first providers this year.” So, it does sound like Google TV is on the menu once Android 11 is made available later this year. However, FlatpanelsHD claims that only applies to 2021 models, which we already knew would get Google TV.

Google TV is Google’s latest software for entertainment at home, replacing Android TV, and offers an improved interface that puts discovery, personalization, and curation right at your fingerprints. It’s one of the stronger at-home entertainment experiences out there, so hopefully, TCL owners will be treated to Google TV.

Some of the TCL models slated to get updated to Android 11 include: TCL X915, TCL C815, TCL C715, TCL P815, and many others. You can see the full list of TVs set to be updated at the source link.

The Android 11 update should be available for 2019 and 2020 TCL models that run Android TV in Q3 2021, so it won’t be much longer.