TCL’s new glasses are a portable external monitor for your phone or PC

At CES 2021, TCL showed off a prototype of wearable display glasses. At the time, the company simply called it the TCL Wearable Display and said it would share more details later this year. Six months later, TCL is now finally ready to bring this intriguing piece of tech to the market. Meet the TCL NXTWEAR G, your portable external monitor.

Specification TCL NXTWEAR G Dimensions and weight 187.35 x 159.3 x 42.8mm (unfolded)

181 x 53 x 46mm (folded)

100-130g (with cable) Display Sony Micro OLED

Dual 1080p panels

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

47-degree FOV

3D support Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Compass

P sensor Connectivity USB Type C with DisplayPort Audio Dual stereo speakers Accessory Lens Frame for vision correction lenses

3x nose pads

Glasses cleaning cloth

The TCL NXTWEAR G uses dual 1080p Sony Micro OLED panels to emulate a 140-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It supports 3D and 4K content playback and has integrated stereo speakers to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Basically, the glasses will give an illusion of looking at a massive screen. You can watch movies, play games, or make them act as your external monitor.

The glasses don’t have a built-in battery and need to be hooked up with an external device such as your smartphone, laptop, or tablet. TCL says NXTWEAR G is compatible with 100+ smartphones and can work with pretty much any device that supports USB-C video out.

The TCL NXTWEAR G has an open-fit design and doesn’t block your peripheral vision entirely. That means you can shift your gaze down or look up and still see your surroundings without having to take them off completely. According to the company, since there are no batteries and cameras, the glasses are incredibly lightweight and feel like normal glasses.

“With TCL’s expertise in Display Greatness, now is the perfect time to challenge the established, disconnected, single-screen scenario across price points. In the premium space, NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses become an extension of your smart device and transport you to a private viewing party wherever you are,” said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication.

The TCL NXTWEAR G will launch first in Australia and will be available for purchase next month. There’s no word on pricing. TCL says the device will be launching in other regions as well but hasn’t shared any concrete details just yet.