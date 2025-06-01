Team Group T-FORCE CARDEA A440 M.2 SSD $120 $170 Save $50 You can't go wrong with this Team Group M.2 SSD if you're looking to upgrade the storage on your device for cheap. Grab this 2TB model for just $120 for a limited time.

You can never have enough local storage, which is why it's important to pick up SSDs, HDDs, or portable drives whenever they go on sale. With that said, this Team Group 2TB M.2 SSD with heatsink is now down to a price that can't be ignored, coming in at just $120 for a 2TB stick. This is the best price we've seen on this model all year, which makes it the perfect time to pick one up.

Related Best M.2 SSDs in 2025 Need a storage upgrade? You probably want an M.2 SSD, and these are the best options you can find right now.

What's great about this Team Group M.2 SSD?

This brand's been around for a little while, delivering some excellent components that really manage to perform quite well and are reasonably reliable. When it comes to the physical drive, the first thing that you're going to notice is the robust heatsink that's built to keep the SSD cool during high loads.

It's important to note that this SSD delivers good performance as well, with sequential read speeds that top out at 7,000MB/s and sequential write speeds that peak at 6,900MB/s. You can also expect sustained performance as well, since this module features DRAM cache, which is crucial if you're looking to get the best results.

In addition, Team Group also rates the drive to handle 1,400TBW and also provides a five-year warranty just in case you need some support. Since this is a Gen4 drive, you're going to be able to use it in a variety of products and get good results. So, if you're looking to upgrade your laptop, desktop, or PlayStation 5, now's going to be a great time to shop.