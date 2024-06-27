Teamgroup MP44S $148 $200 Save $52 Teamgroup's MP44S is a budget 2230-sized SSD that's ideal for handheld PCs like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck, as well as other small computers and laptops. Right now, the 2TB model is down to one of its lowest prices to date, so get it while you can. $148 at Amazon (2TB) $148 at Newegg (2TB)

M.2 SSDs are the way to go if you're looking to upgrade the storage on your PC, laptop, or other compatible devices. Of course, it's not always as easy at just picking one and popping it in, as there are a number of different options. While 2280 SSDs are the most common, 2230s are also quite popular as well, with the latter being the most common form factor you'll find in today's popular PC gaming handhelds.

Related Teamgroup MP44S SSD review: The cheapest 2230 SSD worth buying The MP44S cuts all the right corners to offer a cheap but good gaming SSD.

With that said, we've managed to find a pretty good deal on a 2TB 2230 M.2 SSD that's now down to one of its best prices in quite some time. The drive comes from Teamgroup, which is known for its affordable options, and for a limited time, you're going to be able to save a little over $50 with this deal ahead of Prime Day.

What's great about this Teamgroup SSD?

Close

Okay, so let's talk about the most important thing that you're going to want to know about when it comes to this SSD. As far as read and write speeds go, you're getting decent performance with this model, coming in with read speeds that top out at 5,000MB/s, and read speeds that max out at 3,500MB/s.

And while those speeds might not look all that fast, this SSD is still great if you're looking to use it for gaming. Perhaps the only flaw that we found in our testing is that the drive will get slower the longer transfers take place. But this wasn't a major drawback in our eyes and this SSD should be more than enough if you're tossing it into a gaming handheld.

Again, you're getting some awesome storage space here for a great price. But if you want something that's a little more substantial, and you don't mind paying a little more, you can always opt for Samsung's 990 Pro, which is also on sale for a limited time.