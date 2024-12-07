Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow TEAMGROUP MP44L 2TB SSD $92 $123 Save $31 This is going to be one of the best bang for your buck SSDs that you can buy right now. This TeamGroup SSD comes with 2TB of storage space and is now just $92. $92 at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade the storage on your PC, laptop or PlayStation 5 game console — this TeamGroup M.2 SSD is going to be the one. Not only are you getting tons of storage at 2TB, but the price is also hard to resist. For a limited time, you can score this SSD for just $92, which is 25% off its original retail price. But be sure to get it fast because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the TeamGroup M.2 SSD?

TeamGroup offers a lot of storage solutions, but this particular SSD hits the sweet spot with great price and great performance. This particular SSD can top out at 4,400MB/s when it comes to sequential write speeds, and 4,800MB/s for sequential read speeds. Of course, this isn't the top end when it comes to performance, but this should still be more than enough.

We've already talked about the storage size of this SSD, which comes in at 2TB. This is a great size because it should be higher than the standard 512GB or 1TB that comes in most drives. As stated before, you can use this SSD to upgrade any device that has an M.2 2280 slot. This includes laptops, desktop PCs, and even the PlayStation 5.

Of course, you can always pop it into an enclosure if you're looking for storage on the go. When it comes to warranty, you're looking at a solid five years, which is great just in case you run into any issues. For the most part, you can't go wrong with this SSD, which's now down to its lowest price to date.