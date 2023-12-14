Team Group MP34 1TB $152 $200 Save $48 You don't want to miss this great deal on a 4TB SSD that comes in at one of its lowest prices ever. For a limited time, during this flash deal, you can score this drive for $151.99, which is a fantastic price. $152 at Newegg

SSDs are a fantastic option if you're looking to upgrade the storage on your laptop or PC. You won't find a drive with better speed, durability, and pricing. While M.2 SSDs are still relatively affordable, prices have been increasing over the past few months, so finding a good deal on one is important. With that said, we've uncovered a deal so good, you're not going to want to pass it up. For the next several hours, this Team Group 4TB M.2 SSD is now priced down to just $151.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Team Group MP34 M.2 SSD?

The Team Group SSD is a Gen 3 M.2 SSD, which means it isn't the fastest drive around, but still provides impressive performance with read speeds up to 3000MB/s, and write speeds up to 2600MB/s. This SSD is perfect for upgrading your laptop or desktop, and can instantly provide a boost with exceptional storage space coming in at 4TB.

In addition to the performance numbers and storage space, you're also going to get a great warranty on this SSD, with five years of coverage. So you should feel confident purchasing this drive and using it in your devices. While it's a great deal, it's only going to be available for the next few hours. So if you're interested, you're going to want to grab this deal while you can.

While this SSD can be used in laptops and PCs, it won't be possible to pop this into a game console like a PlayStation 5 because those require a Gen 4 M.2 SSD. Also if you want to upgrade your Steam Deck, ROG Ally or similar device, you are going to need to purchase M.2 2230 SSD instead.