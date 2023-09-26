TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z SSD 4TB model $137 $157 Save $20 This 4TB SSD is the perfect value upgrade if you're looking to add more space to your laptop or PC. $137 at Amazon

There are a lot of great SSD options available, but if you're looking for fast and affordable storage for a PC or laptop, you can't go wrong with a SATA SSD. While these drives can't compete with M.2 SSDs when it comes to speed, they do have an advantage of coming in at larger sizes at more affordable prices. So while they can be used as a primary drive in a laptop or PC, they are now better used as extra storage in these devices if possible.

You can even purchase an external enclosure to make an external drive on the cheap. With that said, if you've been looking to boost up your storage capacity, this 4TB SATA SSD is going to be a great option, coming in priced at its lowest to date at just $137 for a limited time. As far as performance numbers go, you're going to get sequential read speeds up to 550MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 500 MB/s.

As far as reliability goes, TeamGroup shares that the drive should provide up to 900TBW and just in case there are any issues, the drive will be under warranty for three years from the time of purchase. As far as compatibility goes, you can use this drive with Windows, Mac, and Linux. Just make sure to format the drive for your specific needs for proper operation.

As stated before, you really can't go wrong with this drive if you're looking for a fast drive that will provide lots of storage space. While it's not as quick as an M.2 SSD, it's still plenty fast and will be an excellent and reliable way to keep your data intact. Just make sure to grab this deal while it lasts.