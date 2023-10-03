TEAMGROUP T-Force CARDEA A440 Pro Graphene Heatsink $53 $63 Save $10 $53 at Amazon

SSDs are some of the best storage types you can invest in if you're upgrading your PC, laptop, or compatible gaming console. Although there are a lot of different options like 2.5-inch SATA, M.2 drives have slowly dominated over the past few years, becoming the best option with incredibly compact size, impressive read and write speeds, and relatively affordable pricing.

With that said, we've uncovered some awesome deals on some M.2 SSDs from TEAMGROUP, coming in sizes ranging from 1TB, all the way up to 4TB. Now for a limited time, you can grab yourself a new M.2 SSD for cheap, with prices starting at just $53. Just be sure to pick these up while the promotions still ongoing, because it won't last long.

When it comes to the options available, as stated before, you can choose from a number of storage sizes like 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB. You're also going to get the choice of a standard module and one that comes with a heat sink. The best part about this deal is that the prices don't change between the two, so you can choose that suits you best.

As far as specifications go, the drives are able to peak with sequential read speeds reaching up to 7,400, while the sequential write speeds can ramp up to 7,000 MB/s. In addition, both drive models come with great heat dissipation thanks to the standard module offer a Graphene layer, and the other version coming with an aluminum heat sink. You really can't go wrong with these SSDs, especially at their latest prices.