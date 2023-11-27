Key Takeaways Teamgroup launches T-Force Siren GD120S AIO Cooler for PCIe 5 NVMe drives to keep your SSD running cool and efficient.

SSDs have come a long way, and PCIe 5.0 SSDs can use enough power to generate an ample amount of heat during operation. That being said, this side effect can result in a wide array of issues, such as performance throttling. If you’re looking for a way to keep your SSD running cool and efficient, Teamgroup is now launching a solution you may want to consider.

TeamGroup is launching a new device cooler, the T-Force Siren GD120S AIO Cooler, specifically for 2280 form factor PCIe 5 NVMe drives. The GD120S is composed of an aluminum double tube water block, coupled with double-layered thermal pads. It also features a copper plate with a 120mm radiator, which functions with 13 high-density aluminum fins. By ensuring that your SSD makes firm contact with the device, you can efficiently dissipate any problematic heat. The cooler is bundled with a 120mm 4-pin ARGB fan, and it creates limited noise, meaning it won’t bother you while you’re using your SSD. The idea behind the GD120S is based on cooling units for graphics cards and other larger PC components. That being said, the device doesn’t lack in terms of its potential and accomplishing its goal — cooling down overheated SSDs.

The GD120S features a pump with a ceramic shaft design, as well as a stable cooling liquid, to make it as efficient as possible. In testing, it was able to keep a PCIe 5.0 SSD under 130 degrees Fahrenheit while operating under a heavy load. It operates at a speed of up to 2200rpm, and it uses less than 6 watts of power at any given time. While pricing was not made immediately available, TeamGroup will be distributing the T-Force Siren GD120S AIO Cooler at various retailers, including Amazon.

SSDs were not always powerful to the point of needing more than passive cooling. Newer devices that offer more storage and faster transferring, however, can now benefit from liquid cooling solutions like the GD120S. If you want to keep your SSD operating smoothly, investing in a cooler could help you minimize wear and tear over time.