DDR5 RAM is a requirement for all new AMD and Intel PC builds. The latest CPUs from both companies only work with DDR5, restricting what memory can be used in the system. AMD switched from DDR4 to DDR5 with the launch of AM5, but Intel contained legacy support through to its 14th-gen processors. DDR5 has been around for a few years, and we're already seeing considerably faster kits come to market with lower latencies. TeamGroup is one such vendor with its latest T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB memory, rocking a gorgeous 3D effect design and reliable performance.

We have the TeamGroup T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5-7200 in for review, which is in the middle of the SKU stack yet offers among the best performance for the price for both AMD and Intel (Core Ultra 200) CPUs. With a latency score of CL34, it's a solid choice for gaming PCs with powerful graphics and processors to maximize memory bandwidth for resource-intensive applications. Although getting the most out of these modules involves activating AMD EXPO or Intel XMP, further tinkering is possible to extract as much performance out of the RAM, backed by a lifetime warranty.

About this review: TeamGroup provided XDA with a T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5-7200 sample for this review but had no input to its contents.

TeamGroup T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5-7200 Pros Gorgeous design and RGB lighting

Solid performance and thermals

Wide range of capacities and speeds Cons Slightly on the tall side

Not the fastest RAM kits $185 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

TeamGroup's T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB range of DDR5 memory starts from around $100 for 32GB of DDR5-6000. Pricing can get expensive as you move the capacities to 64GB and speeds to 8200 MT/s. The kit we have in for review costs approximately $160 for 32GB of DDR5-7200, which isn't a terrible price for memory that looks this good. Latency clocks between CL30 and CL38, depending on the capacity and speed. Each module has RGB lighting, which can be controlled by the motherboard or software and all kits are available in black or white.

Specifications Brand TeamGroup Size 32GB, 48GB, 64GB Technology DDR5 Speed 6000 - 8200 MT/s RGB Yes Latency CL30 - CL38 Expand

What I like

RAM design has come a long way and today you'll find hundreds of options available for clean-looking system builds. TeamGroup knows a thing or two about designing RAM and the heat spreaders attached to the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB are gorgeous. They're made from aluminum and have a 2mm metal craftwork to create a subtle finish with 3D effect diffused RGB lighting atop the modules. A 10-layer anti-interference board is used as the foundation of this DDR5 RAM kit and the company threw just about everything at the drawing board.

You'll find power management, on-die error correction (ECC), and everything else that DDR5 brought to the table. Because of the finish, these modules shouldn't be covered in visible fingerprints when handled. Even photos don't do the Narvik sandblast effect justice. It's a premium-looking kit and sits right up there with the likes of G.Skill Trident Z5 Royal and Corsair Dominator Platinum. TeamGroup takes performance seriously with its patented IC grading tests to ensure every module performs as designed.

Close

To properly test the TeamGroup T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5-7200 kit, I used our AMD test bench, consisting of an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X CPU, a Gigabyte Aorus X670E motherboard, and an AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card. A suite of tests checked system stability with EXPO enabled and how the modules performed against competitor kits. Boosting memory speeds up to their marketed values was eventless and everything booted fine after some AMD memory training. Tested voltages sat at 1.4v.